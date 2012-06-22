Check Out Life As A Banker In Moscow, Where Firms Are Hiring Like Crazy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Against all odds (and by odds we really mean communist roots) Russia’s become something of a hiring mecca for investment bankers in recent months.Financial News reported last week that both domestic and foreign banks in Russia are continuing on a hiring surge that’s been several years in the making.



We know what the fabulous life of bankers looks like in Hong Kong, Singapore and, of course, New York, but we were in the dark as to how Moscow’s financiers’ live the high life (and we don’t mean relocating to the US).

So we caught up with a Moscow-based trader to see what finance in Russia is really like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.