We’re already a big fan of Raskalov and his team’s last video, which saw them climb over a ginormous bridge in Kiev.



The new video may be just as exciting. Raskalov has scaled the Red Gates Administrative Building, one of the seven “Stalin’s sisters” in Moscow.

By our estimates he must be almost 436 feet up.

Gulp.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(h/t Gizmodo)





