Incredible Aerial Photos Show Moscow's Snowiest Winter In 100 Years

Russia’s winters are the stuff of legend, inspiring centuries of writers and defeating both Napoleon and Hitler.Amazingly, this year’s winter may be one for the history books, with Russia Today reporting that Moscow’s winter may be the “snowiest” for 100 years.
Late last month Russian blogger and photographer Kirill Umrikhin took posted aerial shots of Moscow to his LiveJournal blog. He has kindly let us republish the photos to give you an idea of what a city of 11.5 million people looks like completely blanketed in snow.
Here you can see the Moscow ring road, which marks the end of the central city, and also the future home for the soccer team Spartak Moscow.
Here's Ostankino Tower, the 6th tallest free standing structure in the world. It was built as a television and radio tower.
Despite Russia's huge oil and gas reserves, coal is said to still account for around 14% of the country's consumption.
Umrikhin says this suburb is generally where migrant workers live. The buildings are low-quality, he says.
