Incredible Aerial Photos Show Moscow's Snowiest Winter In 100 Years

Photo: Kirill Umrikhin

Russia’s winters are the stuff of legend, inspiring centuries of writers and defeating both Napoleon and Hitler.Amazingly, this year’s winter may be one for the history books, with Russia Today reporting that Moscow’s winter may be the “snowiest” for 100 years.



Late last month Russian blogger and photographer Kirill Umrikhin took posted aerial shots of Moscow to his LiveJournal blog. He has kindly let us republish the photos to give you an idea of what a city of 11.5 million people looks like completely blanketed in snow.

