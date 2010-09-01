PHOTOS: Russians Crushed By Police In An Anti-Putin Protest

Despite a warning from Prime Minister Vladimir Putin that they’ll be beaten by police, Russians took to the streets on Tuesday in anti-Kremlin demonstrations.



Hundreds of people gathered in Moscow and St. Petersburg holding ’31’ signs to honour the 31st article of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly.

The rallies have been banned or dispersed by police as unsanctioned. Police have arrested about 70 people.

Protesters hold a 31 sign to honour the 31st article of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, during a banned anti-Kremlin protest. Protesters hold a 31 sign to honour the 31st article of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, during a banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Opposition groups have been calling for anti-Putin rallies on the 31st day of each month at 18:00. Riot police line up to block the banned rally honouring the 31st article of the Russian Constitution, as watches on the hand shows 18-15 local time, in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Opposition groups have been calling for rallies on the 31st day of each month at 1800. Most of the rallies have been banned or dispersed by police as unsanctioned.(AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Protesters shout as they hold a banner reading 'Putin, get away' during a banned anti-Kremlin rally in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Most of the rallies have been banned or dispersed by police as unsanctioned. Riot police line up to block the banned rally honouring the 31st article of the Russian Constitution in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Opposition groups have been calling rallies on the 31st day of each month. Most of the rallies have been banned or dispersed by police as unsanctioned.(AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Riot police officer detain a protester during an banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow. Riot police officer detain a protester during an banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) ussian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on August 31. Russian police officers detain protesters during a banned anti-Kremlin rally in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Police clash with protesters Riot police clash with protesters during a banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Dozens of demonstrators have been detained. Riot police detain a protester during an banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Police pushing protesters to the sidewalk. Riot police push protesters to the sidewalk during an banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Russian police officers detain protesters during a banned anti-Kremlin rally in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) 31st article of the Russian Constitution guarantees the right of assembly. Police clash with protesters holding a 31 sign to honour the 31st article of the Russian Constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, during a banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) European Parliament human rights sub-commitee head Heidi Hautala, of Finland, left, at a banned anti-Kremlin protest. European Parliament human rights sub-commitee head Heidi Hautala, of Finland, left, is seen during a banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, centre, is escorted to a police van. Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, centre, is escorted to a police van as he attended a banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Russia, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev) Detained protesters Detained protesters seen in the police van after they were detained during an banned anti-Kremlin protest in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Russian police broke up unauthorised anti-Kremlin protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Tuesday, detaining dozens of demonstrators. (AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Russian police lined up to block the banned rally. Russian police line up to block the banned rally honouring the 31st article of the Russian Constitution in Moscow, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2010. Opposition groups have been calling rallies on the 31st day of each month. Most of the rallies have been banned or dispersed by police as unsanctioned.(AP Photo/Sergey Ponomarev) Don't Miss... Amazing Photos Of Moscow: Then And Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.