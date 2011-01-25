Death Toll Now At 35 In Suicide Attacks On Moscow Airport

12:00 PM ET: The death toll now stands at 35 in the Moscow attacks, with over 100 more people injured. The attacks are now confirmed to have been conducted by terrorists, though which terrorist organisation was involved is currently unknown.



If any further detail breaks we’ll be sure to bring it to you.

Update 11:30: The death toll is now at 35 in the Moscow attacks, according to RT.

The Latest 11:10: The death toll remains at 31 for the attacks. International condemnations are starting to pour in. Over 100 more people are injured, some in critical condition. Moscow remains on high alert.

First photos from the attack 10:45: The first photos and videos from the attacks are emerging. They show an airport lobby clouded with smoke and some people on the ground thereafter.

Photo: RT

The Latest 10:25: 31 people are confirmed dead, an additional 130 injured in a suicide bombing terrorist attack on Russia’s busiest airport. Three people are being pursued in connection with the bombing. Russia’s transport system is on high alert after the attack.

Update 10:13: The explosion had the power of 7 kilograms (15.4 pounds) of TNT, according to Interfax.

Russian President Medvedev says Russian authorities will track down and punish those responsible for the attack, according to @REUTERSFLASH.

Update 10:01: RT reports that 31 people are dead, 20 more in critical condition, a total 130 injured in the attacks.

Three men are wanted in connection with the blast, according to RT.

Some unconfirmed reports suggest there were actually two explosions, not just the one originally reported.

The latest 9:53: The attacks on Domodedovo Airport have been confirmed as a suicide terrorist bombing, though the organisation is currently unknown. The death toll currently stands at 31 confirmed, but some reports from Russian media have it as high as 70. Many more are injured, with some reports suggesting 100 casualties.

Russia stocks dropped on the news, but have since rebounded. Russia’s police force has upped security at its airports and subways.

Update 9:43: Reuters now reporting 31 people dead in the attack.

Update 9:42: Russian media is reporting that 23 people have died in the attacks, over 100 injured (via @BBCBreaking).

Update 9:40: There are some unconfirmed reports (via @mpoppel) that 70 are dead in the attack. Other airports and the subway system in Moscow are on heightened alert, according to Interfax.

Update 9:30: Reuters reports that at least 20 people are now confirmed dead (via CNBC).

Moscow’s busiest airport, Domodedovo International Airport, was just attacked by a suicide bomber, according to Interfax.

10 people have been confirmed dead. 20 more have been injured.

Some reports suggest the attack occurred in the baggage collection area of the airport.

The country’s main stock index, the RTSI, has tanked on the news.

There is no information yet as to which terrorist group is the source of the attack. Russia has an ongoing conflict with separatists in the Chechnya region of the country.

