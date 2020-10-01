Moschino put on an elaborate fashion show with puppets wearing tiny couture outfits

Moschino Jeremy Scott, the creative director of Moschino, used puppets to showcase his spring/summer 2021 collection.

Scott teamed up with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop – the company behind the Muppets – to turn his dream into a reality.

He scaled all 40 pieces from his collection into miniature replicas, which were crafted by hand.

Scott wanted his collection to celebrate the history and craftsmanship of haute couture fashion.

The runway is bathed in soft light. A parade of fur-lined jackets, dramatic dresses, and clouds of tulle march by. Anna Wintour is on the side, perched at her usual front-row seat. A wedding gown completes the show, along with a wave from Jeremy Scott in his Moschino shirt.

From far away, you might just think this is an ordinary fashion show. But look a little closer and you’ll see strings moving the models down the catwalk. You’ll notice that their clothes â€” down to every zipper, button, and hem â€” are all miniature.

The world has been anything but normal in 2020, so Scott â€” the creative director of Moschino â€” decided to put a new spin on fashion shows by using puppets to showcase his spring/summer 2021 collection during Milan Fashion Week.

Here’s how Scott and his team put everything together, from pairing with the company behind the Muppets to handcrafting 40 tiny pieces of haute couture.

Even before the world went into lockdown, Jeremy Scott knew Moschino’s spring/summer 2021 collection would be inspired by haute couture.

Moschino A couture fashion show always ends with a wedding dress, even with puppets.

Couture clothes, unlike ready-to-wear, are one of a kind. They are constructed completely by hand and tailored to a client’s specific measurements. Couture even has its own governing body in France, known as the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode.

Scott told Vogue that he views the world of couture as a “human, emotional, tactile thing,” one that represents “time, dedication, and the connection to design history.”

It was couture’s history that inspired Scott to turn to puppets instead of models as he began to envision his next runway show amid the ongoing pandemic.

Moschino Scott wanted his spring/summer 2021 collection to celebrate the history and craftsmanship of haute couture.

Scott told Vogue that he researched how designers in Paris had created miniature couture pieces to help reboot and celebrate France’s fashion industry after World War II. The tiny mannequins – known as the Théâtre de la Mode – were dressed to the nines in mini designs by the likes of Nina Ricci and Balenciaga as they toured across Europe and the US.

It felt like a perfect link to the current state of the world.

“We need to dream, we need to be inspired,” Scott told Vogue UK’s Ellie Pithers. “We need to be uplifted and transported, now more than ever.”

Scott reached out to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, the visual effects company behind the Muppets, to turn his dream into a reality.

Moschino Scott was inspired by a touring group of mannequins that showcased French couture after World War II.

Scott wasn’t a stranger to the world of puppets, and already knew a few of the shop’s puppeteers from past jobs.

“I was the first designer to ever dress Miss Piggy!” he told Vogue UK.

And Scott found that Jim Henson’s Creature Shop was more than willing to take on this very different challenge.

Moschino Scott worked together with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to bring his puppet idea to life.

“These are marionette aficionados, but even for them it felt radical doing something so elegant and chic!” he added.

All 40 of Scott’s looks for his collection were scaled down to fit the 30-inch puppet models.

Moschino All of the puppets’ outfits were made by hand.

Moschino’s atelier in Milan, Italy, crafted all the miniature outfits by hand.

“It was, for sure, a labour of love,” he told Vogue UK. “It’s much easier to do a show with live models and put clothes on them in a traditional size, turn the music on and go.”

Even though the clothes were tiny, Scott made sure that every detail from his collection made it onto the puppets’ outfits as well.

Moschino Scott scaled all 40 pieces of his collection into miniature replicas.

That incredible attention to detail can be seen throughout Scott’s show, which he also directed and turned into a short film.

“I always think of my fashion shows as a ticket,” the designer told Vogue UK. “What would be the best way for me to give the same experience that you’re used to, coming to see my shows live? How could I give you that whimsy, that magic, that fantasy?”

Scott wanted each of his pieces to highlight the level of construction that goes into couture.

Moschino Every minute detail from Scott’s life-sized pieces made it onto the puppets’ outfits.

The clothes in Scott’s collection are, in a sense, inverted. They show the darts and trims, the pant pockets, the corsetry boning.

“I was thinking about the hidden, the never seen, and now a lot of time the not used,” he told Vogue UK. “I wanted to show that human side. To put it on a pedestal and pay homage.”

There was also a poetic meaning behind Scott’s decision to turn everything inside out when so much of society feels upside down.

Moschino Scott’s designs highlight the construction that goes into couture, showing the boning and hems that are usually hidden.

“As the world seems to be splitting along the seams, the bare inner workings of something new will be exposed,” he said in a press release for the show sent to Insider.

And no fashion show would be complete without the major magazine editors — including Anna Wintour — keeping a watchful eye from the front row.

Moschino Anna Wintour wore her signature shades at the front row of Scott’s runway.

New York Times journalist Vanessa Friedman also made an appearance in Scott’s puppet show, as did Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue.

Scott designed the editors’ outfits as well, wanting to “capture everyone’s unique personality and then give it a little twist,” he told Vogue UK.

Moschino Edward Enninful, the editor-in-chief of British Vogue, also made an appearance.

“For Edward’s suit I made sure it had the British flag,” he added. “I thought, if I was making something custom, what would I imagine for him that would respect him in his world, but give a little nod that I was playing?”

There was even a miniature Scott puppet who appeared at the end of the show — a runway tradition.

Moschino Scott’s puppet walks down the runway in a Moschino shirt.

Scott’s mini-me wore one of his signature Moschino T-shirts.

Scott said his puppet fashion show was actually more expensive than a traditional runway display, but was one of the “most amazing and challenging creative endeavours” that he’s ever undertaken.

Moschino Scott said he wanted to create a fashion show that would help people escape from the current state of the world.

“I conceptualized it, I designed the clothes, I directed the film, I should be sick of it,” he told Vogue UK. “But I keep watching it, I never feel tired or uninspired or unamused. It feels like something special.”

