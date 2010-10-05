fertiliser Giant Mosaic Misses Earnings Estimates, But Forecasts 'Record-Shattering' Agricultural Demand

Mosaic (MOS), the producer of crop nutrients similar to the current BHP acquisition target Potash Corporation (POT), reported $0.67 in earnings after today’s market close, missing analysts’ estimate of $0.70 by three pennies. The stock lost 1.4% today during normal hours, and has slipped over 1% further in the after-market.



However, regardless of the small earnings miss, the company reported a booming environment for its products.

Phosphate. The company expects record shattering sales for its phosphate business, a space where Mosaic is a global market leader.

“We expect the market momentum of the past several quarters to continue as distributors replenish depleted inventories and farmers invest in crop nutrients to rebuild phosphate and potash levels in their soils. Global shipments of finished phosphate products are projected to surge to a record-shattering level this year and increase further in 2011,” said Prokopanko.

The outlook — record demand.

Global phosphate shipments are projected to climb to record levels of 56 to 57 million tonnes in calendar 2010 and to 57 to 59 million tonnes in calendar 2011. Key growth regions for phosphates include India and Brazil. India’s DAP/MAP imports are also expected to reach record levels in 2010 with estimates near eight million tonnes, up 21 per cent from the prior year. Brazil imports are expected to total about 2.5 million tonnes, up 20 per cent from the prior year.

Potash. Their potash business reported slightly less bullish of an outlook.

“We continue to make good progress in executing our potash expansion plans. We believe this additional capacity will be necessary to meet projected global demand growth. With the recent momentum in the grain markets, demand for potash has increased and producer inventories have significantly declined,” added Prokopanko.

The outlook — a solid recovery with at least two years of growth.

After a significant drop in demand during calendar 2009, potash shipments are well into recovery mode. In fact, MOP stocks held by North American producers on August 31, 2010 were almost one-half of the high level a year earlier and in line with the five-year average for this date.

Global potash shipments are projected to climb to 48 to 49 million tonnes in calendar 2010 and to 52 to 55 million tonnes in calendar 2011. Imports by Brazil, China, India and other Asian regions are expected to drive the increase in potash demand. Brazilian imports are projected to rebound to about 5.9 million tonnes in 2010 while China’s imports are estimated to reach almost five million tonnes. India’s appetite for potash is expected to rebound to nearly six million tonnes, up 10 per cent from the prior year.

The second largest Potash producer after Potash Corp. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet Potash taps into demand for crop nutrients in China, Brazil, India, and the U.S. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet Potash demand has rebounded substantially since the crisis* *Forecasts shown before the latest earnings were released. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet *Forecasts shown before the latest earnings were released. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet Mosaic is the leader for phosphates Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet *Forecasts shown before the latest earnings were released. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet Phosphates are heavily driven by demand from China and India Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet Demand is set to keep growing* *Forecasts shown before the latest earnings were released. Source: Mosaic August Fact Sheet The combined guidance You can find the detailed financial guidance here. 'It is a great time to be the leading producer of phosphate and potash in the world,' Prokopanko added. 'Agricultural commodity markets have tightened, bolstering prices and farm economics worldwide. This is driving strong demand for crop nutrients at a time when producer inventories are low and concerns are growing about crop nutrient supplies, creating a positive outlook for Mosaic.'

