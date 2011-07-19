EARNINGS: The Bulls Just Got 4 Pieces Of Good News

Four more bullets for the optimists courtesy of tonight’s earnings reporting.



First, IBM: The company is up over 2% after hours, after reporting revenue of $26.67 billion, nicely ahead of the $25.35 billion that analysts had expected. EPS of $3.09 beat estimates of $3.02, and most importantly, full year guidance of $13.25 bested expectations by $.10.

Something remarkable is how much the company was helped by currency (the weak dollar): “The Americas’ second-quarter revenues were $11.2 billion, an increase of 10 per cent (8 per cent, adjusting for currency) from the 2010 period. Revenues from Europe/Middle East/Africa were $8.6 billion, up 16 per cent (3 per cent, adjusting for currency). Asia-Pacific revenues increased 14 per cent (3 per cent, adjusting for currency) to $6.2 billion.”

Next up is Mosaic, the big fertiliser company: That stock is up 1.35% after hours, after reporting sales of $2.86 billion, which is about $270 million ahead of expectations.

The company sees good things ahead in the food world. “”Looking to fiscal 2012, we anticipate another good year given continued healthy global nutrient demand,” Prokopanko continued. “With excellent farmer economics and with grain and oilseed inventories expected to remain near record lows, farmers are incented to use crop nutrients to enhance their yields. Our leading position as a large-scale global producer, expected benefits from our continued potash and phosphate investments, and our exceptional financial strength all position us very well to enhance shareholder value.””

Other big winners: Wynn (which is up over 2%), and Black & Decker, which is up just under 2%.

In the announcement, Black & Decker says it’s disappointed by the mediocre housing “recovery” but that it’s gaining share around the globe.

See also: A complete round of what happened in the market today >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.