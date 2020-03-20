NAB and Westpac are offering a six-month loan holiday to mortgage customers

(Photo by Robert Cianflone, Getty Images) NAB stands accused by David Limbrick as the worst offender of denying services to sex workers.

National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp are offering six-month loan holidays to mortgage customers, going further than the relief package for small business announced by the Australian Banking Association hours earlier.

NAB CEO Ross McEwan said the bank understood it was important for both business and retail customers to be able to pause their payments if they found themselves in trouble.

“Our focus is clear – to support our business and personal customers with their financial needs when they need it most,” Mr McEwan said. “These measures will provide significant relief to businesses and homebuyers over the next six months as we all deal with this unprecedented situation.”

Westpac said it would provide relief to mortgage customers should they lose their job or suffer loss of income as a result of COVID-19. It said it would provide a three months deferral on mortgage repayments, and extend this for a further three months available after review.

Acting Westpac chief executive Peter King said the bank recognises “it is an unsettling time for many Australians and we want our customers to know we’re here to support them.”

“We are determined to assist customers through this extraordinary period.

This is a once in a lifetime event and a united response by government, regulators and corporate Australia is exactly what we need,” Mr King said.

Both banks made a range of other product changes, similar to moves by the Commonwealth Bank on Thursday.

NAB bank said small business loans acquired through traditional channels should expect at least another 100 basis point cut, launched a 10-month term deposit paying 1.75 per cent and released the banks lowest ever home loans of 2.29 per cent fixed for two and three years. NAB is cutting the rate on a digital-only business loan product by 200 basis points.

Westpac also cut variable interest rates on small business cash-based loans by 100 basis points, launched a 12 month term deposit of 1.70 per cent and established a 2.29 per cent fixed rate home loan for one, two and three years, as banks prepare for more customers to switch to fixed rate mortgages.

The NAB and Westpac responses were announced after an industry-wide response from the Australian Banking Association which said all members had agreed to give small businesses a reprieve from payments – but would address mortgage holders only if the need arose.

Similar the Commonwealth Bank announcement on Thursday, neither NAB or Westpac is cutting the standard variable home loan rates that most customers use. This will help protect margins which banks can deploy to support higher losses in business lending.

Mr McEwan said it was more important that home loan customers who were doing it tough were able to access the same eleventh-hour options made available to business.

“Ir you are having difficulty paying off your home loan because you have lost your job you are better off having relief from the home loans than a lower rate. The vital thing about this package is that we are there for customers should they need to pause,” Mr McEwan said.

In addition to the cuts for fixed rate customers, the bank launched a special rate for first home owners of 2.19 per cent cut by 60 basis points from 2.79 per cent.

The bank estimated its response to the coronavirus could put another $380 million into the economy each week or $10 billion over the next six months.

Westpac also announced a $10 billion home lending fund “to support the economy by assisting more Australians into home ownership”.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.