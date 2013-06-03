How Long Until This Chart Of Rising Mortgage Rates Starts Showing Up Everywhere?

This is a chart we fully expect to see a lot of in the coming weeks.



It’s a chart of the average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage, and although the actual rate is incredibly low by historical standards, there’s been a notable spike up in the last month.

With the housing market recovering, and increasing chatter about the Fed ending extraordinary measures to ease policy, it’s only a matter of time before rising mortgage rates becomes a mainstream story. And that story will be all about: Is the great once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy a house going away?

FRED

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.