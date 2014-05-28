Mortgage Rates Fell, Purchase Applications Fell, Refinancings Fell

From the MBA: Mortgage Applications Decrease Slightly in Latest MBA Weekly Survey

Mortgage applications decreased 1.2 per cent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending May 23, 2014. … The Refinance Index decreased 1 per cent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 1 per cent from one week earlier. … …The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($417,000 or less) decreased to 4.31 per cent, the lowest level since June 2013, from 4.33 per cent, with points decreasing to 0.15 from 0.20 (including the origination fee) for 80 per cent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans.

emphasis added

The first graph shows the refinance index.

The refinance index is down 73% from the levels in May 2013 (one year ago).

As expected, with the mortgage rate increases, refinance activity is very low this year.

The second graph shows the MBA mortgage purchase index.

According to the MBA, the unadjusted purchase index is down about 15% from a year ago.

More from Calculated Risk:

