Have You Seen Mortgage Rates Lately, And Is This Trouble For The Housing Recovery?

Here’s something you might not have noticed or thought about if you’re not in the market for a new home.



Mortgage rates have been shooting up.

M&G investments notes that Wells Fargo just upped its rates to 4% and that rates have been shooting up.

M&G InvestmentsThe rise in rates in the US is a good sign. It means the market is anticipating a recovery, and that monetary policy is starting to yield some juice.

But this is still interesting to watch. Let’s see how long it will fake for this to really bleed through into the general media, and we start getting stories about how a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy a home is about to pass you buy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.