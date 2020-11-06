Mortgage rates hit 12th record low of 2020, further fuelling a booming US housing market

Rich Pedroncelli/ Associated Press

The average US 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.78% from 2.8%, marking the 12th record low this year.

Rates are no is the lowest in Freddie Mac data going back nearly 50 years.

Inexpensive loans have fuelled a powerful housing rally during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite the uncertainty that we’ve all experienced this year, the housing market, buoyed by low rates, continues to be a bright spot,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

The Federal Reserve’s pledge to keep interest rates near zero means that mortgage rates for homeowners and buyers are likely to remain low for quite some time.



Inexpensive loans have fuelled a powerful housing rally in the otherwise beaten-down economy. Sales of new and existing homes have rebounded strongly after the pandemic halted buying in March and April. In September, existing home sales rose to a new 14-year high. However, increased demand may begin to outpace supply and push prices higher.

