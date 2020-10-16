Mortgage rates hit 10th record low of 2020, further fuelling the US housing market's boom

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The average US 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.81% from 2.87%, its lowest in Freddie Mac data going back nearly 50 years.

The reading also marks the 10th record low this year, reflecting the tumbling borrowing costs that fuelled the housing market’s rebound.

Sales of new and existing homes have thrived through the pandemic, but steadily rising prices stand to slow the rally and could delay homeownership for some Americans.

“It’s important to remember that not all people are able to take advantage of low rates given the effects of the pandemic,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said.

Visit the Business Insider homepage for more stories.

For the 10th time this year, mortgage rates hit a record low.

The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate fell to 2.81% from 2.87% last week, Freddie Mac said in a Thursday release. The reading is the lowest in data going back nearly 50 years. The last record low was 2.86% seen in early September.

The streak of new mortgage-rate lows is unlikely to stop anytime soon. The Federal Reserve indicated in September that its benchmark interest rate will likely remain near zero through 2024, in turn limiting a climb in home loan rates.



Read more:

200-plus money managers pay thousands to see which stocks are on Jim Osman’s buy list. He details 2 he sees doubling, and one that has at least 50% left to soar.



The historically low borrowing costs have fuelled a housing market surge despite the broader economic turmoil. Sales of new homes have rallied, so much so that just 3.3 months of supply is left should the pace hold steady. That’s the shortest period in data going back to 1963, according to the Census Bureau.

Existing home sales have trended similarly. Though the housing market presents a bright spot in the struggling US economy, the supply shortage has lifted prices and may soon force some to delay homeownership.

“Many people are benefiting as refinance activity remains strong. However, it’s important to remember that not all people are able to take advantage of low rates given the effects of the pandemic,” Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said in the release.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







The Treasury market might need Fed support indefinitely after ballooning in 2020, official says









Wall Street heavyweights profited as the market melted down in February after getting private warnings from the Trump administration, new report says









Lori Keith’s mutual fund has grown 98,000% in 12 years by focusing on unflashy companies. She told us about 7 such stocks that thrived in the recession â€” and will do even better in the recovery.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.