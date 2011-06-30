Mortgage Delinquency Rates Actually Fell In May

LPS Applied Analytics released their May Mortgage Performance data. From LPS:



The May Mortgage Monitor report released by Lender Processing Services, Inc. (NYSE: LPS) shows that the number of mortgages that are 90 or more days delinquent, combined with the foreclosure inventory at the end of May, totaled 4,084,557. With foreclosure sales at 78,676 at month end, the volume of serious delinquencies and foreclosures over-shadowed the number of foreclosure sales by 50:1. In fact, there are still significantly fewer foreclosure sales than there were before foreclosure moratoria were put into place, and foreclosure sales are declining.

Read the full post at Calculated Risk >

