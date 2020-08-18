Mortgage delinquencies surge more than 8% to a 9-year high as the coronavirus pandemic hits a corner of the housing market

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: Cars display signs requesting to stop evictions as protesters supporting the rent freeze gather in Chinatown on August 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. During the pandemic, California has passed a number of eviction protections that are under evaluation as they have started expiring.

Mortgage delinquencies rose a seasonally adjusted 8.22% in the second quarter to a nine-year high, according to a Monday report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The nearly 4% jump from the previous quarter was the largest in survey history, according to the report.

In addition, the delinquency rate for FHA mortgages, reserved for first-time homebuyers, jumped to a record high.

Read more on Markets Insider.

Some homeowners are struggling to pay their mortgages amid the coronavirus pandemic as the ensuing recession continues to slam the labour market, according to a Monday report from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Overall mortgage delinquencies rose a seasonally adjusted 8.22% in the second quarter, according to the MBA. That marked a nine-year high, and a nearly 4% increase from the previous quarter, the largest quarterly jump in the survey’s history.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on some homeowners’ ability to make their mortgage payments could not be more apparent,” said Marina Walsh, MBA’s vice president of industry analysis, in a statement.

Some homeowners were hit harder than others, according to the report. The delinquency rate for FHA mortgages -which are reserved for first-time homebuyers and used by many minorities and low-income Americans – surged to nearly 16% in the second quarter, an all-time high.



Read more:

‘We are going to pay the price’: Famed investor Jim Rogers sounds the alarm on central bank money-printing and exorbitant debt – and warns the next market meltdown will be ‘the worst in my lifetime’



Currently, most of the homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage are protected from foreclosure by the federal forbearance program, which allows them todefer=”defer”payments for a year without penalty due to the coronavirus pandemic. In early August,President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at extending the federal eviction and foreclosure moratoriums amid the pandemic.

Mortgage delinquencies generally track closely with the availability of jobs, according to the Monday report. Although the labour market has improved since record jobs lost in April, the pace of the recovery has slowed. As of July, the unemployment rate is still an elevated 10.2%, and the US has to recover roughly 13 million jobs to reach pre-pandemic levels.

The states with the highest surges in mortgage delinquency rates were New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Florida, and Hawaii, all states that have a large number of leisure and hospitality jobs, the industry hardest hit by the pandemic, according to the MBA.

“Certain homeowners, particularly those with FHA loans, will continue to be impacted by this crisis, and delinquencies are likely to stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future,” said Walsh.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.