Mortgage Applications Just Jumped By The Most In Six Years

From the MBA: Mortgage Applications Increase by 49 Per cent, Largest Weekly Gain Since November 2008

Mortgage applications increased 49.1 per cent from one week earlier, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey for the week ending January 9, 2015….

The Refinance Index increased 66 per cent from the previous week to the highest level since July 2013. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 24 per cent from one week earlier to the highest level since September 2013.

…

“The US economy and job market continued to show signs of strength, but weakness abroad and tumbling oil prices have led to further declines in longer-term interest rates,” said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s Chief Economist.

“Mortgage rates reached their lowest level since May of 2013, and refinance application volume soared, more than doubling on an unadjusted basis, and up 66 per cent after adjusting for the fact that the previous week included the New Year’s holiday. … In addition to the drop in rates, and news of improvement in the job market, there was additional positive news for prospective homebuyers with evidence that credit availability has increased somewhat, and with FHA’s announcement of a decrease in their mortgage insurance premiums. Purchase application volume increased by almost 24 per cent, with stronger growth for conventional applications than for government loans. Purchase application volume was at its highest level since September 2013, increased on a year over year basis in the aggregate, and notably increased across most loan size categories, particularly for the conforming, middle of the market loan segments that had been weak for much of the past year. FHA purchase application volume was up by 17 per cent for the week on a seasonally adjusted basis.”

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($US417,000 or less) decreased to 3.89 per cent, the lowest level since May 2013, from 4.01 per cent, with points decreasing to 0.23 from 0.28 (including the origination fee) for 80 per cent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. (emphasis added)