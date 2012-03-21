Mortgage Applications Have Been Collapsing Again

Photo: Yepoka Yeebo / Business Insider
Some bad housing news:According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications fell 7.4% last week. That’s worse than a 2.4% decline in the week before.
And in the weeks before that we had declines of 1.2% and 0.3%, so we’re talking about four straight weeks of worsening numbers.
This number had been improving a bit closer to the beginning of the year, but is looking pretty saggy lately.
Refinancing applications lead the way down, falling 9.3%.
