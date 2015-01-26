Johnny Depp Has His Fifth Box-Office Bomb In A Row

Lionsgate A scene from ‘Mortdecai.’

It was not a good weekend for Johnny Depp.

His newest movie, Mortdecai, flopped at the box office, making just $US4.1 million on an estimated $US60 million budget.

Analyst predictions for the weekend suggested the film may make closer to $US8.5 million.

The Lionsgate movie, featuring Depp as a mustachioed art dealer, received terrible reviews.

Not counting his small cameo in Disney’s “Into the Woods,” “Mortdecai” marks Depp’s fifth consecutive opening-weekend bomb.

Depp’s latest tentpole film, Warner Bros.’ sci-fi “Transcendence,” failed to connect with audiences over the summer and made just $US23 million domestically after a $US10.8 million opening weekend.

As a result, many have questioned whether Depp still has the the ability to draw in big audiences as a lead man.

That isn’t the issue — rather, it’s the roles he’s been taking on as of late.

If his past few movies were for a franchise like “Pirates of the Caribbean” or “Alice in Wonderland,” the conversation would be completely different. Both of those are huge money-makers for Disney — the first “Alice” made over $US1 billion at theatres — and Depp plays familiar, bizarre characters that he has become known for on screen.

Here’s a look at Depp’s latest movie performances:

Movie Opening Weekend Domestic Box Office Foreign Box Office Estimated Budget “Mortdecai” $US4.1 million $US60 million “Transcendence” $US10.9 million $US23 million $US80 million $US100 million “The Lone Ranger” $US29.2 million $US89.3 million $US171.2 million $US215 million “Dark Shadows” $US29.7 million $US79.7 million $US165.8 million $US150 million “The Rum Diary” $US5.1 million $US13 million $US10.8 million $US45 million

In three of the movies listed above, Depp plays a pretty normal-looking guy (“Mortdecai,” “Transcendence,” “The Rum Diary”). Audiences are used to seeing Depp in bizarre roles. Still, “Dark Shadows” didn’t perform as well as analysts thought it would at the box office.

The reason I broke up Depp’s movies into domestic vs. foreign box-office grosses instead of just worldwide grosses is to show how much more appeal the actor has overseas.

While Depp’s audience has appeared to fade stateside, his movies still perform very well in other countries.

Look at how much better “Dark Shadows” and “The Lone Ranger” performed overseas.

Depp’s next movies include a few other potential misfires, including “Yoga Hosers,” described as a film about “two teenage yoga enthusiasts” who “team up with a man-hunter to battle with an ancient evil presence.”

If all else fails, next year should start to turn things around for the actor when a sequel to 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland” is released in theatres.

The following year, another “Pirates of the Caribbean” is set for release.

