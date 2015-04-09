There's a selfie fatality in the new 'Mortal Kombat'

When impaling your enemy simply isn’t enough humiliation, the latest “Mortal Kombat” adds insult to injury with a selfie-based fatality.

Next week, “Mortal Kombat X” arrives on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Some folks have gotten their hands on the game early, and they have discovered at least one amazing “fatality” — the finishing moves that have long been a trademark of the franchise.

Making things worse for the devastated character pictured above, the post-fatality selfie makes its way to the “Mortal Kombat X” equivalent of Facebook; it’s (hilariously) named “Friendship.” See the whole gruesome and cheeky act below, care of YouTube user “xbatusai.”

