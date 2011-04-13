From Viral Video To Web Series: "Mortal Kombat: Legacy" Debuts Today

Photo: YouTube

Last summer, a video titled “Mortal Kombat: Rebirth” was uploaded onto YouTube that appeared to be a clip from a feature film based off the popular video game “Mortal Kombat.”The video generated plenty of buzz as it featured several well-known actors in a plot that suggested a reboot of the “Mortal Kombat” movie franchise was to come. Warner Bros, who own the rights to “Mortal Kombat,” had no plans for a movie though.



The director of the video, Kevin Tancharoen, made the video as a pitch to Warner Bros. for him to direct a reboot of the video game franchise.

Unfortunately, Tancharoen didn’t get the coveted movie deal. Instead, he got the green light to turn his viral video into a 10 episode web series to be featured on Machinima – the uber-popular YouTube channel that specialises in gaming content.

According to their website, Machinima receives around half a billion monthly views and 50 million monthly uniques in addition to being the 6th most subscribed to YouTube channel of all-time.

So, even though Tancharoen didn’t get the splashy movie deal, he still gets to show off his work to a massive audience. The first instalment of the series is out on Machinima now which you can watch below:

