THEN & NOW: The cast of 'Mortal Kombat' 20 years later

This week, “Mortal Kombat X,” the highly-anticipated new “Mortal Kombat” game, will be released on most major gaming systems.
After becoming a hit video game, “Mortal Kombat” was made into a movie in 1995, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (“Resident Evil,” “Alien v. Predator”).
The movie was a big success, grossing over $US122 million worldwide and later launching a sequel (“Mortal Kombat: Annihilation”) two years later as well as two spin-off TV series.
In honour of “Mortal Kombat X,” we’ve decided to take a look back at the cast of the “Mortal Kombat” movie, which ranges from martial arts stars to Batman stunt doubles.
NOW: He reunited with director Paul W.S. Anderson for 2008's 'Death Race' as well as its two sequels, one of which is called 'Death Race 2: Frankenstein Lives.'
NOW: Lambert was under the radar for a while, but more recently appeared in several movies and TV shows including 2012's 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance.'
In addition, he has a few projects coming up on the horizon.
The most notable amongst them is a role in the Coen Brothers' highly anticipated 'Hail, Caesar!' That will be released in 2016.
NOW: Ashby has appeared on television soap operas including 'Melrose Place' and 'Days of Our Lives.' He can currently be seen as Sheriff Stilinski on MTV's 'Teen Wolf.'
THEN: Bridgette Wilson-Sampras played military officer Sonya Blade, who is out to hunt down her partner's killer.
NOW: Wilson married tennis pro Pete Sampras in 2000. They have two kids together. Her last role was in 'Phantom Punch' back in 2008.
Fans of Adam Sandler probably know her best for her role as Veronica Vaughn in 'Billy Madison,' which came out the same year as 'Mortal Kombat.'
NOW: Tagawa was in Tim Burton's 2001 remake of 'Planet of the Apes' and has appeared on ABC's 'Revenge.' He also returned to martial arts in this year's direct-to-video release 'The Man with the Iron Fists 2.'
NOW: Francois Petit hasn't been in much since 'Mortal Kombat,' but one of his recent roles is as a martial artist in the 2010 comedy 'Swishbucklers.'
NOW: He was unable to return for the sequel because he was George Clooney's stunt double on the infamous 'Batman & Robin' in 1997.
However, he reprised his role as Scorpion in the TV series 'Mortal Kombat: Conquest' (1998) and 'Mortal Kombat: Federation of the Arts' (2000).
He has appeared as 'commentator' in several TV movies and he also did an ice bucket challenge video last summer.
