THEN & NOW: The cast of 'Mortal Kombat' 20 years later

This week, “Mortal Kombat X,” the highly-anticipated new “Mortal Kombat” game, will be released on most major gaming systems.

After becoming a hit video game, “Mortal Kombat” was made into a movie in 1995, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (“Resident Evil,” “Alien v. Predator”).

The movie was a big success, grossing over $US122 million worldwide and later launching a sequel (“Mortal Kombat: Annihilation”) two years later as well as two spin-off TV series.

In honour of “Mortal Kombat X,” we’ve decided to take a look back at the cast of the “Mortal Kombat” movie, which ranges from martial arts stars to Batman stunt doubles.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.