Mort Zuckerman: I'd Never Heard Of Madoff

So far, most Madoff investors have been reluctant to speak out, which we’re guessing is out of a sense of both embarrassment and confusion. Today New York Daily News chief Mort Zuckerman talked to Erin Burnett about how his charitable foundation lost 10% of its money, because one of his many money managers put their entire lot with Madoff:



We’re a little surprised that Zuck had never heard of Madoff given that their circles must overlap, though we’re not particularly surprised that he wasn’t paying too close attention to one fairly small slice of his charitable trust. But it seems one of his managers, Ascot, was just lazy or greedy and dumped all of their cash to a third party. Sounds like they better get ready to fend off some angry investors:

The guys who got into Madoff through these feeders, Treemont, Fairfield, Maxam, Ascoat may be the luckiest since they’ll have a strong case that those firms absolutely fell down on the job. They may only be able to collect pennies on the dollar, but that may be more than the folks who invested directly.

ERIN BURNETT: GOOD TO HAVE YOU WITH US. OBVIOUSLY A LOT OF QUESTIONS. BUT LET’S JUST START WITH THE MOST BASIC ONE, THE NEWS OF THE MADOFF SCANDAL SHOCKED EVERYONE WHEN IT FIRST CAME OUT LATE LAST WEEK. WHAT DID YOU THINK WHEN YOU HEARD IT?

MORT ZUCKERMAN: JUST SO THAT YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT MY CONNECTION TO IT WAS, I HAD NEVER HEARD OF THIS GUY MADOFF. I NEVER MET HIM. I’VE NEVER DONE BUSINESS WITH HIM. I HAVE A CHARITABLE TRUST AND THIS CHARITABLE TRUST HAS A LOT OF MONEY AND IT’S INVESTED BY A NUMBER OF FUND MANAGERS. ONE OF THE FUND MANAGERS PUT SOME OF THEIR CHARITABLE TRUST MONEYS INTO MADOFF’S FUNDS AND THAT MONEY WAS LOST, SO IT WAS ABOUT 10% OF THE VALUE OF THE CHARITABLE TRUST AND THAT MONEY WHICH WOULD HAVE OTHERWISE WOULD HAVE BEEN GIVEN AWAY IS NOW LOST. SO WHEN I FOUND OUT THAT, I WAS, TO PUT IT MILDLY, NOT VERY HAPPY PARTICULARLY WHEN I FOUND OUT THAT THE FUND MANAGER PUT THE ENTIRE FUND AND THE ENTIRE FUNDS, NOT JUST MINE, BUT SOMETHING LIKE $1.6 BILLION IN ONE MANAGER. AND THERE WERE SEVERAL MANAGERS WHO PUT AS MUCH AS $7.5 BILLION OR $9 BILLION, WITH MADOFF, ONE MANAGER. THESE ARE ASTONISHING NUMBERS TO BE PLACED WITH ONE FUND MANAGER AND REALLY REFLECTS, IT SEEMS TO ME, THE DANGERS OF HAVING THIS MONEY MANAGED BY THESE MONEY MANAGERS WHO REALLY AREN’T DOING THEIR JOBS, BOTH LEGALLY AND PROFESSIONALLY. SO I THINK WE HAVE ANOTHER BREAK IN WHATEVER LEVEL OF CONFIDENCE HAS TO EXIST IN THE MONEY MARKETS AND IN THE CAPITAL MARKETS. AND IT’S GOING TO HAVE A LONG-TERM EFFECT.

BURNETT: SO, MORT, LET ME MAKE SURE I UNDERSTAND HERE. I WANT TO GIVE YOU A CHANCE TO RESPOND TO WHAT THE “WALL STREET JOURNAL” SAID SO YOU CAN MAKE SURE THE RECORD IS SET STRAIGHT HERE. THEY SAID, AND I’M QUOTING THE ARTICLE HERE THIS MORNING ON THE FRONT PAGE, “MR. ZUCKERMAN HAD SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE THROUGH A FUND THAT INVESTED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS WITH MR. MADOFF ACCORDING TO THE PERSON FAMILIAR WITH INVESTMENTS, MR. ZUCKERMAN DID NOT COMMENT.” NOW YOU’RE COMMENTING NOW. IS IT ACCURATE TO SAY THAT YOU HAD SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO A FUND THAT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF ITS ASSETS WITH MR. MADOFF?

ZUCKERMAN: NO. AND THE “WALL STREET JOURNAL” HAS ALREADY CORRECTED IT ON THEIR WEBSITE AND THEY WILL BE PRINTING A LETTER TOMORROW. THIS IS NOT MY OWN PERSONAL FUNDS. THIS IS A CHARITABLE FUND CALLED THE MORTIMER B. ZUCKERMAN CHARITABLE REMAINDER TRUST AND IT’S VEHICLE THROUGH WHICH A LOT OF CHARITABLE DONATIONS ARE MADE. THAT IS A CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTION I MADE IN 2001 AND HAS NOTHING DO WITH MY PERSONAL FUNDS. BUT IT DOES HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH THE ALLOCATION OF THE CHARITABLE GIVING FROM THIS FUND AND ABOUT 11% OF THE FUND WAS WITH MR. MADOFF. AND THAT IS ON THE “WALL STREET JOURNAL” WEBSITE AND WILL BE IN THE LETTER TOMORROW.

BURNETT: HOW MUCH IS 10%?

ZUCKERMAN: ABOUT $30 MILLION. SO IT’S A FAIR AMOUNT OF MONEY. THE CHARITABLE TRUST HAS APPROXIMATELY $300 MILLION. SO IT’S STILL A BIG CHUNK OF MONEY THAT WAS INTENDED TO GO TO, SHALL WE SAY, WORTHIER CAUSES THAN MR. MADOFF.

BURNETT: CERTAINLY SO. HAD THAT MONEY BEEN ALLOCATED. YOU’RE SAYING IT’S OUT OF A CHARITABLE, HAD IT BEEN ALLOCATED TO GO TO A SPECIFIC organisation?

ZUCKERMAN: SOME OF THE MONEY HAS BEEN ALLOCATED BUT A LOT HAS NOT YET BEEN ALLOCATED. AND THEREFORE THIS WILL REDUCE THE AMOUNT OF MONEY THAT IN THE FUTURE CAN BE ALLOCATED TO CHARITABLE CAUSES WHICH BREAKS MY HEART SINCE I MADE THE MONEY, I PUT IT INTO A CHARITABLE TRUST TO GIVE IT AWAY AND I DIDN’T INTEND THAT IT BE GIVEN AWAY THROUGH THE FAILURES OF SOMEBODY LIKE MADOFF AND THE FAILURE OF THE FUND MANAGER.

BURNETT: RIGHT. SO WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO? WHAT ARE YOUR ACTIONS HERE? IT’S A FUND MANAGER WHO WENT OUT AND PICKED OTHER FUND MANAGERS?

ZUCKERMAN: THAT’S CORRECT.

BURNETT: DOES HE STILL WORK FOR YOU?

ZUCKERMAN: NO, OF COURSE HE DOESN’T WORK FOR ME AND HE DOESN’T WORK FOR ANYBODY ELSE WHO WAS IN THE FUND CALLED THE ASCOT FUND. AND I THINK THERE WILL BE REVIEWS OF SHALL WE SAY, EVERYBODY’S LEGAL RESPONSIBILITIES BEFORE THIS IS DONE.

BURNETT: WHAT ARE YOU DOING RIGHT NOW? HAVE YOU DECIDED WHAT YOUR STRATEGY IS LEGALLY?

ZUCKERMAN: I HAVE NOT. I HAVE SENT THE DOCUMENTS OVER TO THE LAWYERS AND THE LAWYERS HAVE GIVEN ME SOME ADVICE. BUT I HAVE SPENT MOST OF THE DAY TRYING TO STRAIGHTEN OUT THE “WALL STREET JOURNAL” ARTICLE WHICH THEY HAVE HAPPILY CONSENTED TO HELP ME WITH AND AS I SAID, PUT IT ON THEIR WEBSITE AND THERE WILL BE A LETTER TO THE EDITOR TOMORROW. BUT, HAVING SAID THAT, A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE THE IMPRESSION, AS YOU SAY, SERIOUS DAMAGE WAS DONE TO ME PERSONALLY RATHER THAN TO THIS CHARITABLE FUND AND THAT IS NOT THE CASE. BUT, HAVING SAID THAT, AGAIN, IT’S REALLY A STUNNING THING WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE FACT THAT YOU KNOW, ONE FUND PUT $9 BILLION WITH THIS GUY, MADOFF, AND THIS GUY PUT SOMEWHERE BETWEEN $1.6 BILLION AND $1.8 BILLION. THESE ARE GIGANTIC AMOUNTS OF MONEY AND A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE GETTING HURT AND A LOT OF CHARITIES ARE GETTING HURT AND THAT’S REALLY VERY SAD THAT THIS GUY WAS ABLE TO GET AWAY WITHOUT, IN EFFECT, THE PROPER DUE DILIGENCE ON PART OF PEOPLE WHO WERE INVESTING WITH HIM.

BURNETT: DOES THIS MEAN, MORT, WE’RE GOING TO SEE — NOT THAT WE HADN’T ALREADY IN A SENSE SEEN A DEATH BLOW TO THE SO-CALLED FUND-TO-FUNDS MODEL WHERE SOMEBODY GIVES THEIR MONEY TO A FUND MANAGER AND THEN THAT FUND MANAGER INTERVIEWS A WHOLE BUNCH OF OTHER FUND MANAGERS AND PUTS A LITTLE PIECE OF MONEY WITH EACH OF THEM. THERE HAVE BEEN CRITICISMS THAT THE INTERMEDIARY WAS JUST COLLECTING FEES AND WHAT VALUE WERE THEY REALLY ADDING BY SELECTING FUND MANAGERS. SOMETHING LIKE THIS REALLY CALLS THAT INTO QUESTION EVEN MORE.

ZUCKERMAN: WITHOUT QUESTION. IT MAKES PEOPLE WHO ARE INVESTING WITH A FUND-TO–FUND MANAGER TO — IT MAKES PEOPLE WANT TO LOOK VERY CAREFULLY INTO THE KIND OF DUE DILIGENCE THAT THEY EXERCISE BEFORE THEY SELECT THESE FUNDS. NOW THAT IN A SENSE IS THE ROLE OF SOMEBODY TO WHOM YOU GIVE MONEY WHO IS GOING TO INVEST IT FOR YOU. FRANKLY, I DIDN’T EVEN KNOW THAT THIS PARTICULAR FUND MANAGER WAS INTENDING TO PUT ALL OF THIS MONEY WITH MR. MADOFF. I NEVER HEARD OF HIM. AND IN THE MEETINGS THAT I HAD WITH HIM, HE NEVER DISCUSSED THIS.

BURNETT: WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE 30 MILLION?

ZUCKERMAN: YES WE’RE BACK TO THAT. I DON’T — I’M SURE MANY OTHER PEOPLE HAVE HAD THE SAME EXPERIENCE. NOW YOU HAVE, ON TOP OF EVERYTHING ELSE, YOU FIND OUT THAT WHATEVER HE DID OR WHATEVER A NUMBER OF THE OTHER FUND MANAGERS DID THEY DIDN’T DO NECESSARY DUE DILIGENCE. A MEAN YOU’RE TALKING ABOUT ON THE ORDER OF $50 BILLION IN SOME MAJOR FUNDS OUT OF CONNECTICUT, BIG HEDGE FUNDS OR MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE PUT GIGANTIC AMOUNTS OF MONEY WITH IT. NEVER MIND A LOT OF SOPHISTICATED INDIVIDUALS PUT THEIR LIFE SAVINGS WITH HIM. AND THERE WAS SOME SORT OF MYSTERIOUS GAP BETWEEN INVESTING THE MONEY AND DOING THE DUE DILIGENCE.

BURNETT: HOW DID YOU FIND OUT? YOU SAID YOU DIDN’T KNOW ORIGINALLY THE $30 MILLION HAD EVEN GONE TO BERNIE MADOFF. HOW DID THE MAN IN CHARGE OF YOUR CHARITABLE FOUNDATION TELL YOU?

ZUCKERMAN: LAST FRIDAY I GOT A NOTICE, IN EFFECT A LETTER, SAYING “I’M TERRIBLY SORRY BUT ALL OF THE MONEY THAT YOU PUT WITH ME WAS APPARENTLY INVESTED WITH BERNIE MADOFF, YOUR CHARITABLE TRUST PUT WITH ME WAS APPARENTLY INVESTED MR. MADOFF AND HE HAS GONE BUST AND THAT MONEY IS ALL LOST AND I FEEL TERRIBLY. AND OF COURSE, I’M SURE I LOST SOME MONEY, TOO.” BUT THAT’S NOT GOING TO BE THE END OF IT BECAUSE THIS WAS CLEARLY SOMETHING WHICH, SHALL WE SAY, HAS A LOT OF LEGAL IMPLICATIONS FOR THE MAN WHO MADE THIS DECISION.

BURNETT: RIGHT. HAVE YOU FORMALLY FIRED HIM FROM MANAGING YOUR MONEY ALREADY?

ZUCKERMAN: THE MONEY’S LOST. THERE’S NOTHING TO FIRE HIM FROM.

BURNETT: I WANT TO GET THIS RIGHT. YOU’RE SAYING $30 MILLION IN THE MORT B. ZUCKERMAN CHARITABLE DONATION, THAT MONEY, $30 MILLION WAS PUT WITH MADOFF BUT THAT 30 MILLION ONLY 10% OF THE MONEY IN THAT FUND?

ZUCKERMAN: CORRECT. THE OTHER 90% WAS INVESTED THROUGH OTHER FUND MANAGERS. AND MOST OF THEM HAVE DONE FAIRLY WELL. BUT THIS PARTICULAR PIECE OF IT WAS INVESTED WITH THE FUND CALLED THE ASCOTT FUND AND THEY APPARENTLY PUT ALL OF THE MONEY WITHOUT CERTAINLY MY KNOWLEDGE IN ANY WAY, WITH THIS PARTICULAR MANAGER, BERNIE MADOFF WHO TURNED OUT TO BE A COMPLETE FRAUD WHICH SUGGESTS TO YOU THERE WAS A HUGE GAP IN TERMS OF THE DUE DILIGENCE THAT YOU WOULD HAVE BEEN THOUGHT WOULD HAVE BEEN APPROPRIATE WHEN A GUY PUTS $1.6 BILLION OR $1.8 BILLION WITH AN INVESTOR.

BURNETT: DOES THIS CHANGE HOW YOU MANAGE YOUR MONEY?

ZUCKERMAN: SURE DOES.

BURNETT: HOW?

ZUCKERMAN: I’M FRANKLY GOING TO BE A LOT MORE RISK AVERSE IN TERMS OF THE INVESTMENTS THAT WILL BE MADE BOTH BY THIS CHARITABLE FUND AND FRANKLY BY MYSELF. AND I’M BASICALLY LOOKING TO STAY OUT OF THE STOCK MARKETS AT THIS STAGE OF THE GAME BECAUSE I, AS YOU PROBABLY KNOW ERIN BECAUSE YOU AND I HAVE TALKED ABOUT THIS MANY TIMES, I’M FAIRLY BEARISH ABOUT THE ECONOMY, BEARISH ABOUT THE EARNINGS OF AMERICAN BUSINESS AND THEREFORE BEARISH ABOUT WHAT THE STOCK MARKET WILL LOOK LIKE 12 MONTHS FROM NOW.

BURNETT: WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THAT, MORT. ONE OTHER QUESTION I HAVE FOR YOU, SIR, COMES DOWN TO ALL OF THE PEOPLE THAT ARE TRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHAT TO DO RIGHT NOW AND WE’VE BEEN TALKING WITH A LOT OF LAWYERS AND FINDING OUT HOW DO WE GO FROM HERE. NO ONE KNOWS HOW MUCH WAS LOST OR WHO’S TO BLAME. WHERE ARE YOU IN THE PROCESS OF CHOOSING WHETHER TO FILE A LAWSUIT YOURSELF?

ZUCKERMAN: AS YOU SAY, I LITERALLY HAVE — I JUST FOUND OUT ABOUT THIS ON FRIDAY. I SPENT THE WEEKEND TAKING MY DAUGHTER TO SEE THE JONAS BROTHERS, SO I HAVEN’T BEEN THINKING ABOUT THIS, AND AFTER THAT CONCERT I’M TRYING TO REGAIN MY HEARING WHICH I’VE BARELY DONE. AND THEN THIS MORNING I HAD SEVERAL MEETINGS SO I’VE BEEN TRYING TO DO THIS IN BETWEEN MEETINGS AND I’M GOING TO LOOK AT WHAT MY LAWYER SENDS TO ME, I’VE SENT HIM ALL THE DOCUMENTS AND HE’S GOT VARIOUS THOUGHTS ABOUT IT, BUT I HAVEN’T HAD A CHANCE TO TALK TO HIM. I CAN ASSURE YOU, THERE WILL BE A CAREFUL REVIEW OF THE LEGAL RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE SO-CALLED MANAGER OF THESE FUNDS.

BURNETT: FINAL WORD, ANY CHANGES TO YOUR PHILANTHROPIC DECISIONS OR GIFTS THIS YEAR AS A RESULT OF MADOFF OR THE BROADER ECONOMY?

ZUCKERMAN: NO, NO. I MEAN, I MADE A LOT OF COMMITMENTS THEY ARE ALL STILL AVAILABLE TO BE FUNDED BY THE CHARITABLE TRUST IN ONE FORM OR ANOTHER ON THE ADVICE OF THE VARIOUS TRUSTEES OF WHICH I AM ONE. AND I’M INTENDING TO CONTINUE DOING AS MUCH AS I CAN FOR CHARITABLE PURPOSES AND HAVE DONE A LOT IN THE PAST, AND I DON’T INTEND TO CHANGE THAT.

BURNETT: MORT THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR TAKING THE TIME AND GIVING US THE ANSWERS TO ALL THE QUESTIONS. WE APPRECIATE IT.

