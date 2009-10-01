Now Mort Zuckerman Says He Wants BusinessWeek, Too

Mort Zuckerman has put in a bid for BusinessWeek, reports Tom Lowry of BusinessWeek.



The real estate mogul declined to provide many details about the bid. So, no word on how much he would be willing to pay, or if he’d try to integrate his fledgling U.S. News and World Report with BusinessWeek’s operations.

Yesterday Lowry reported that Bloomberg was the most aggressive of the bidders. Lowry said the top editors at BusinessWeek was talking to Norm Pearlstine, the chief content officer at Bloomberg about how many people Pearlstine planned to fire how the two companies could work together.

