Meet 'Morsillini'

That’s the brilliant new nickname given to Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, following his shocking Thursday power grab, which sent the Egyptian stock market plummeting nearly 10%.Al-Arabiya reports:



You can call him “Morsillini,” if you concur with what Twitter users are nicknaming the Egyptian president following a recent power-consuming decree announced by the leader.

A portmanteau of Mursi and Mussolini, the new tag is just one example of how Mursi’s decree on Thursday drew fire from international commentators.

With the “revolutionary aim,” he claimed, of sacking the state prosecutor and demanding a retrial of officials involved in the 2011 protester killings, Mursi awarded himself powers that inflamed a standoff with the country’s judiciary.

