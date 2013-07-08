Dozens Of Morsi Supporters Reported Killed In Egypt Shooting —Muslim Brotherhood Calls For 'Uprising'

Dozens of supporters of ousted President Mohammed Morsi are reported to have been killed at a demonstration in Egypt.

The latest death toll, according to Reuters, citing state TV, is 42. In addition to that, over 300 have been injured, according to AFP.

Accounts vary of what exactly happened.

A statement from the Muslim Brotherhood said its members were merely praying at a sit-in outside of a Presidential Guard Barrack, according to the BBC.

The army, on the other hand, says they were trying to storm the barracks.

Either way, this could lead to a major escalation in an already unstable situation.

Morsi’s Freedom and Justice Party has already called for an “uprising” based on the incident.

This video (posted by Al-Jazeera) purports to show teargas being fired at Morsi supporters.

Tweets from reporters on the ground give a further sense of what happened.

Egyptian massacre: two witnesses say the attack began at dawn prayer, the Islamists protestors were unarmed, ran in panic — David D. Kirkpatrick (@kirkpatricknyt) July 8, 2013

All of those interviewed were clear that the shooting started as the protesters’ mass dawn prayers were coming to a close. — Patrick Kingsley (@PatrickKingsley) July 8, 2013

This video, which is graphic, also shows the shooting’s aftermath.

