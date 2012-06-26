The New Egyptian President Reportedly Said 'Jihad Is Our Path And Death In The Name Of Allah Is Our Goal'

Photo: AP

Comments reportedly made just over a month ago by new Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi have some spooked.The Voice of Russia radio website reported that Mordi made the following remarks on May 13:



“The Koran is our constitution, the Prophet is our leader, jihad is our path and death in the name of Allah is our goal,” Morsi said in his election speech before Cairo University students on Saturday night.

Today Egypt is close as never before to the triumph of Islam at all the state levels, he said.

“Today we can establish Sharia law because our nation will acquire well-being only with Islam and Sharia. The Muslim Brothers and the Freedom and Justice Party will be the conductors of these goals,” he said.

While the comments have not been widely reported, they appear to have been reported by the respectable Ria Novosti news-wire, and are no doubt worrying to Middle East observers.

Morsi was the presidential candidate for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that has some ideological links to radical Jihadist movements. For the most part, the Muslim Brotherhood have promised to rule Egypt in a relatively secular manner, for example denying any expansion of sharia law within the country. These comments seem to directly contradict that position.

Egypt is the largest Arab nation with a population of 90 million. Morsi, a former prisoner who holds a doctorate from USC, was elected to a four-year term in an election marred by violence and confusion.

