Morrissey just tore into the BBC's alleged 'prejudices'

Morrissey was in typically outspoken mood when he sat down for a chat with the Rupert Murdoch’s Australian website news.com.au.

On The Smiths’ frontman’s hit-list was the BBC after the broadcaster reported in March that he was considering running to become London Mayor for the Animal Welfare Party.

He said it was “pointless” stepping into the race, which was won by Sadiq Khan in May, appearing to blame the way the BBC reports the news to suit certain prejudices.

“The BBC now do not give you news, but they give you their opinion, and therefore they give anyone a very hard time if that person does not suit the convenience and prejudices of the established elite,” the singer-songwriter said.

“Therefore liberal educators such as George Galloway and Nigel Farage are loathed by the BBC because both men respect equal freedom for all people, and they are not remotely intimidated by the BBC.”

Business Insider has asked the BBC for a response.

The BBC wasn’t alone in being attacked by Morrissey. He also returned to the subject of a familiar foe: The royal family.

“There is no such thing as a royal person. You either buy into the silliness or else you are intelligent enough to realise that it is all human greed and arrogance,” he argued.

“[Prince] Harry killed 34 people in Afghanistan and the UK press called him a hero. If he ate 34 poor people in Haiti the UK press would still call him a hero. It is insufferable.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.