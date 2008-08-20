Morrissey: Don't Buy My "Live At Hollywood Bowl" DVD!

Another day, another musician lashing out at his former label.



Today, former Smiths frontman Morrissey released a statement condemning his upcoming DVD Morrissey: Live at the Hollywood Bowl, out October 6.

Morrissey’s outraged that Warner Music Group, to which he’s no longer signed, is releasing the concert DVD without his permission, and he says he won’t get any royalties from sales. He urges people to spend their money elsewhere, no doubt on something from which he can profit.

The Guardian: It’s a week later, and Morrissey is still a gloomy gus. Just days after his sour comments on touring, Decca US and an upcoming Smiths compilation, Moz has released another statement – this one attacking a new Morrissey live DVD. Not only does he dislike the thing – he doesn’t even want fans to buy it.

“The slapdash release of Morrissey: Live at the Hollywood Bowl is done by Warner without any consultation to me whatsoever,” he wrote, “and [it] is in breach of their terms as laid out by themselves in an agreement made for the film between Warner and my ex-manager.”…

Not only is the DVD being released without his permission, Morrissey is also claiming it’s ugly-looking. “Being Warner, predictably the sleeve art is appalling,” he writes. “It is the work of cash-hounds, and I urge people NOT to buy it. I am not signed to Warner, and no royalties from this DVD will come to me. Please spend your money elsewhere. Thank you, MORRISSEY.”

