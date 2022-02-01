‘A slap in the face’: The Morrison government has offered aged care workers who could earn ‘more at Bunnings’ cash incentives worth $800 to keep them at work

Photo: Getty Images

The Morrison government has promised aged care workers $800 in cash incentives ahead of the federal election.

Among the Prime Minister’s more vocal critics was Queensland’s health minister Yvette D’Ath, who called the announcement a “slap in the face”.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese took to the chatter like catnip, quickly offering a counter promise of an industry-wide pay rise.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Workers from across the aged care sector have been promised cash incentives worth $800 by the Morrison government over the next couple of months to alleviate pressures felt across the industry. Critics from both sides of the aisle call the bonuses a “slap in the face”.

Election season was kicked into top gear on Tuesday morning, as partisan tensions escalated ahead of a speech given to the National Press Club by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, where he later announced a $209 million support package for the Aged Care sector.

In his speech, Morrison promised all workers employed across the sector — from nurses and administrators to cleaners — a cash bonus of $400 to more than 234,000 workers in the coming months, off the back of the $393 million drip-fed to the sector at the height of the pandemic.

The announcement arrives as Australia’s elderly have come to bear the brunt of the Omicron wave of the coronavirus sweeping the nation, which has so far battered 1,261 of the 2,700 residential aged care facilities across the country, according to new data.

Once you take Western Australia out of the equation, that figure paints a daunting figure for the federally-funded sector: more than one in every two aged care homes is currently battling an outbreak in every remaining state and territory.

According to Morrison, payment eligibility will depend on whether a worker meets criteria for minimum hours worked, and the bonuses will be paid out on a pro rata basis — the first in February, and the second in May, just ahead of the election.

“None of our health outcomes would be possible without the hard work, long hours and dedicated care offered by our front-line health and aged care workforce,” Morrison told reporters on Tuesday.

“Their resilience over the past two years has been inspiring.”

Queensland’s health minister Yvette D’Ath said the proposal didn’t come close to what has been required across the sector throughout the pandemic, and doesn’t consider what its workers have long been asking for.

“I think it’s a slap in the face to staff, to these facilities and to all the families and loved ones out there with people in aged care facilities,” D’Ath said.

“What we need is the royal commission recommendations implemented,” she said.

“Despite the Commonwealth saying we’ve got a plan, we’re managing these outbreaks. They are writing to me and to the Queensland Government as recently as January 19th asking us to use our contracts with private hospitals to find staff and private hospital beds for aged care residents.”

Industry leaders and union figureheads from across the health and social services sectors were outraged, too.

A chorus of critics came together to label Morrison’s pledge “tokenism”, pointing to claims ministers have made about the sector’s unaffordability, when it offers high income earners $16 billion in tax cuts in the same breath.

Dr Cassandra Goldie, CEO at the Australian Council of Social Service, said the situation “beggars belief”.

“Aged care workers on $40,000 get token one-off $400 payments; people on $400,000 get permanent tax cuts worth $180 a week. In what universe is that a prudent and fair use of public funds?,” Goldie asked.

“The Royal Commission recommended billions more funding than the government has so far delivered. Yet it plans to give away $16 billion a year to people who don’t need it,” she said.

“Government commitments to ‘guarantee’ essential services are worthless without the revenue to pay for them.”

In the lead up to Morrison’s speech, Health Services Union national president Gerard Hayed said the announcement offered mere “trinkets” to a sector that has, for the most part, seen the worst of the pandemic and its cost to the health of its workers.

“This payment is a pre-election political strategy rather than a serious plan to fix the chronic underpayment of the nation’s most deserving workers,” Hayes said.

“We have a sustained crisis that has been brewing for years. Yet all we get is more short term political management, more kicking the can down the road, more denial of reality. When will this government grow up?

“Wages are the great unresolved crisis in aged care. The royal commission acknowledged this when it said the government should support the HSU case for a pay rise. But it seems the hard working aged care workers who look after our elderly are just a political problem to be deferred for a few more months.”

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese took to the chatter like catnip, quickly offering a counter-promise of an industry-wide pay rise, should his government get the better of the upcoming federal election.

He made the promise in response to questions from reporters who asked the federal opposition leader what an Albanese government would do to counter threats to Medicare made by Craig Kelly.

“If I was prime minister, we would make a submission to the Fair Work Commission supporting an increase in pay for aged care workers,” Albanese said. “Yes, we would.”

Former opposition leader Bill Shorten was quick to back the sentiment, after slamming the Prime Minister’s announcement, which he said was nothing more than a “sugar hit”.

“You can earn more at Bunnings. And I am happy for Bunnings workers. But we have to treat the aged care workers better,” Shorten said.

“If Morrison was fair dinkum, he would turn up at the Fair Work Commission — the independent umpire for wages — and support increases to the base rate per hour,” he said.

“If we don’t do that, we’ll see a flight of aged care workers into hospital and retail and Bunnings, and nothing ever changes.”