‘This time it overwhelmed everything’: Morrison declares Australia’s floods a national emergency and announces increased cash payments amid protests in Lismore

Piles of flood-damaged goods line the streets of Lismore in northern NSW. (Photo Dan Peled/Getty Images)

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared a national emergency a week after floods hit northern NSW and Queensland.

The Prime Minister spoke at a press conference in flood-ravaged Lismore on Wednesday.

The federal government announced a multi-million dollar package of support for the region.

The federal powers to declare a national emergency were enacted in December 2020, in response to recommendations from the royal commission into the Black Summer bushfires.

“There is no flood event that’s occurred in this part of Australia like this in… living or recorded memory,” Morrison said at the press conference in Lismore.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Northern Rivers on Wednesday morning following a week of isolation after he caught COVID-19.

Morrison said Lismore, one of the state’s most flood-prone regions, is ordinarily prepared for flooding in the area.

“In the Northern Rivers people prepared for a flood event on this occasion,” he said.

“However this time it overwhelmed everything. It did it in an alarming and disturbing pace.

“That is the catastrophe, the national catastrophe that we are now dealing with here.”

The Prime Minister acknowledged the community would be dealing with its aftermath for months and years to come.

The emergency declaration would ensure “all our emergency powers are available and that we cut through any red tape we might face in delivering services and support on the ground,” he said.

Morrison said this will ensure “our Ministers and agencies don’t face any unnecessary bureaucracy as they roll out what communities need,” in response to claims government resources had taken too long to be deployed on the ground.

Acknowledging residents were facing “catastrophic” conditions, Morrison announced a raft of support measures focusing on emergency relief, mental health support and primary health care services.

The government will make people in the LGAs of Richmond Valley, Lismore and Clarence Valley eligible for two more weeks of the $1,000 disaster recovery payment, available from March 15.

Other support announced included $25 million for emergency relief, food relief and financial counselling services, and $7 million to expand the commonwealth’s business recovery and resilience service.

Protesters set up ahead of the Prime Minister’s appearance holding signs and chanting outside Lismore City Council, where dozens of police were deployed to monitor the crowd.

A group of climate activists are at Lismore City Council awaiting the arrival of the PM. @ACurrentAffair9 pic.twitter.com/WGfKn3GGku — Pippa Bradshaw (@pippabradshaw) March 9, 2022

I am very pleased to see the Police in attendance because the biggest criminal offence is happening right now against our community #lismorefloods #WhereIsScomo #auspol #climateemergency pic.twitter.com/VZEWG1dJND — Eddie Lloyd (@worldzonfire) March 9, 2022

The PM came to Lismore he will not talk to the community. The community who nearly drowned. The community who came to talk to him. To talk about what they need. He sent 50 police instead. pic.twitter.com/juF3Wff8xu — Sue Higginson (@SueHigginson_) March 9, 2022

More than 3,000 homes in Lismore were affected by floodwaters that raged through the city beginning on Saturday, February 27, with water levels peaking two metres above the town’s last record flood.

The visit by the Prime Minister follows days of criticism of state and federal responses to the floods that hit south-east Queensland, and Ballina, Mullimbimby and Lismore in NSW.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Wednesday flood-affected small businesses across NSW could apply for up to $50,000 in government support.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton also promised the number of defence troops assisting flood recovery efforts would rise to 5,000 by the end of the week.

Until today Services Australia provided a $1000 lump sum disaster payment for people who’ve been significantly affected. There is also a NSW Disaster Relief Grant, which targets only low-income earners.

The federal government has also faced criticism around its $4.8 billion Emergency Response Fund which was created three years ago.

As floods have ravaged the east coast it has emerged that only a fraction of this money has been spent ahead of the national emergency, while the fund earned interest.

Morrison arrived to protestors in Lismore but dodged the media

Community mobilising up to chambers now where PM is now heading. Have asked people to film live footage and will share if they can #LismoreFloods2022 — Eddie Lloyd (@worldzonfire) March 9, 2022

The Prime Minister’s visit was fraught from the moment he arrived.

Residents and media reported on social media that Morrison visited a farm near Lismore and an SES operations base in the morning, along with houses affected by floods, however media were not allowed to film the visits.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said the Prime Minister didn’t want media filming him in Lismore “because they’ll catch him trying to force a handshake with someone he’s abandoned”.

“But the damage is already done. Let this be a nail in the coffin for a PM who’s more concerned about his image than the safety of communities,” Bandt wrote on Twitter.

In anticipation of the PM’s announcement of a state of national emergency, Jess Scott Hayes, the organiser of a petition calling for greater funding for Northern Rivers communities, said it was “too little, too late”.

More than 45,000 people have signed the petition so far.

Hayes started her campaign five days ago and had called for a state of emergency to be declared, along with emergency funding.

“People I’ve spoken to are furious about this cynical announcement,” she said. “Why has it taken Morrison so long to announce this? So he could be here in person, really?

“We are sick of the federal government playing politics with our lives.

“The PM will be gone tomorrow but we will still be here. We are real people with real lives.”

Insurance claims continue to mount

Amid expectations the damage bill for the east coast floods will top $2 billion, making it one of Australia’s most expensive natural disasters, Australia’s biggest insurer IAG has updated its claim expectation.

Claims have reached $1.1 billion with more to come, it said on Wednesday.

Altogether, the industry is facing in excess of 100,000 claims due to the flooding in NSW and Queensland.