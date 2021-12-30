Australians without symptoms should 'go to the beach', Morrison says, as the Commonwealth outlines a new definition of close contacts. Photo: Getty Images

Only those who household and “household-like” contacts will be considered close contacts.

Close contacts will be required to isolate for seven days, regardless of their test result.

Only those who fit the new definition will be eligible for free COVID-19 tests of any kind.

Rapid antigen tests will not be free, and asymptomatic Australians have been urged by the Prime Minister to just “go to the beach” instead of waiting for PCR tests, as part of a new federal approach to living with COVID-19.

Speaking at a press conference after a meeting of the National Cabinet on Thursday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced that all states and territories bar South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory will be unified in their definition of COVID-19 close contacts.

Similar to Morrison’s pitch on Wednesday, a close contact is only a “household” contact or “household-like” contact who has returned a positive test result.

He defined a household contact as someone who lives with a confirmed positive case or has spent more than four hours with them in a home, accommodation or care facility.

“So, you are only a close contact if you are, effectively, living with someone or have been in an accommodation setting with someone for more than four hours with someone who has actually got COVID,” Morrison said.

“[It] is not someone who is in contact with someone who has had COVID.”

The new definition will come into effect from midnight Thursday in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the ACT.

Tasmania will follow on January 1, Morrison said, while Western Australia and the Northern Territory are expected to make announcements of their own in the coming days.

With that new definition has come new isolation requirements. Morrison said once someone has returned a positive test result, they’re advised to isolate for seven days from the date they took the test.

“So, someone who actually has COVID, from the date that they took the test, they would have to isolate for seven days and have [returned] a negative rapid test, a rapid antigen test, on day six, prior to being able to leave isolation after seven days,” Morrison said.

“A close contact that is symptomatic must have a PCR test, still.”

For those who meet the new definition of a close contact and return a negative result, that same seven-day isolation period — commencing on the date of the exposure — will still apply.

Morrison doubled down on new federal messaging urging people to avoid lining up for PCR tests unless they’re showing symptoms, to ease pressures felt by the public health system. Instead, he said, go to the beach.

“You should go home. Go to the beach. Go and do what you want to do. Read a book in the park,” Morrison said.

“Follow all the normal, common-sense things that you would do, monitor your symptoms, follow the COVID-safe practices, make sure you have booked for your booster, do all of those sorts of things but there is no need for you to be in that line.”

On tests, Morrison said state testing centres will soon phase out the use of PCR tests in favour of rapid antigen tests. These tests, so long as a patient meets the Commonwealth’s newly defined “close contact” criteria, will remain free.

Those who are asymptomatic, however, will have to turn to supermarkets and pharmacies, where the tests will come at a cost. He signalled to retailers that “they can go” and start stocking shelves to meet what will likely be a surge in demand.

“Anyone else who would like to get a rapid antigen test, well, go to your pharmacy all the supermarket or the warehouse, big suppliers, where, we believe, as a result of making this change and being very clear about who is being provided with a public test and who is not, all the private industry who gave us that advice this week, they can go now,” he said.

The new advice on rapid antigen tests comes despite both New South Wales and Victorian officials suggesting on Wednesday that tests would be made “widely” and “freely” available to residents in both states, as each state bemoaned the Commonwealth’s inaction.