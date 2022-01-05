Morrison has announced concessional access to rapid antigen tests — but universal free tests are off the cards. Photo: Getty Images

Millions of concession card holders will soon be able to collect free rapid antigen tests from their local pharmacies.

Universal free access has been ruled out after National Cabinet agreed doing so wouldn’t be the “right policy response”.

After stopping short of calling for free tests, opposition leader Anthony Albanese said the government’s concession program wasn’t enough.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Only concession card holders will get access to free rapid antigen tests after Australians were told they will have no choice but to “ride the wave” of rising Omicron cases across the country.

After a National Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new plan that would allow concession card holders to collect 10 free rapid antigen tests from their local pharmacies every three months.

He said details of the access scheme will be released over the next two weeks, while universal access to free tests is all but off the cards.

“Universal free access was not considered the right policy response by all of the states and territories in attendance today, and the Commonwealth,” Morrison said.

“You get a free test at the testing centre. If you are symptomatic [or] a close contact, you can go to the testing centre as many times as you need to. All of those tests are free,” he said.

The announcement also included changes to testing requirements, after National Cabinet decided PCR tests will no longer be necessary to confirm a rapid antigen test, and did away with the requirement for patients to be tested before going to hospital for treatment.

“You will likely be given one when you are there, but you don’t need to go and line up in these queues because you are going to get hospital treatment,” Morrison said.

It wasn’t made clear how these changes will impact the reporting of daily case numbers.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese slammed the announcement, joining a chorus of industry groups, economists, unions and politicians in criticising the government for deciding against universal free access to rapid antigen tests.

Before Wednesday, Albanese had stopped short of calling for free tests, calling only for greater access to at-home testing kits.

“Labor calls upon the government today to ensure that rapid antigen tests are available and are free,” Albanese said.

“It’s clear that the costs of tests are dwarfed by the costs of inaction that is occurring as a result of Scott Morrison’s failure to do his job,” he said.

Rapid antigen tests have been the subject of a major supply crunch in Australia, where scores of retailers are low on stock, if they have any at all.

Morrison said more than 200 million tests, ordered by state and federal governments, are expected to arrive in Australia over the next two months, by which time experts expect the worst of the Omicron wave to have subsided.

“There is this rapid increase in the demand for these tests in an Omicron pandemic, which was different to what was occurring in the Delta pandemic,” Morrison said.

“And, as a result, the challenges we are facing here are the same and similar to the many other countries like Australia elsewhere in the world,” he said.