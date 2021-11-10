The Morrison government has promised to spend $1 billion on climate technology. Critics say it’s just spin.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Getty Images

The Morrison government wants to legislate a $1 billion climate technology fund, which would be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation, before the next federal election.

It could see money poured into carbon capture and storage technology, which critics have grown increasingly sceptical of.

Chris Bowen, Labor’s Shadow Minister for Climate Change, said the fund shouldn’t be mistaken for material climate action, as critics flocked to condemn the announcement.

A new fund established by the Morrison government promises to inject as much as $1 billion into emerging low-emissions climate technologies by overhauling a clean energy fund so it can siphon funding into carbon capture and storage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Low Emissions Technology Commercialisation Fund on Wednesday, which is set to be administered by the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC), an initiative borne of the Gillard government in 2011.

In effect, the fund would expand the work of the CEFC to include oversight of carbon capture and storage, and require new legislation to do so, which the Morrison government is reportedly hoping to get over the line before the next federal election.

The fund will welcome contributions from private investors, which Morrison says his government will match with a cap of $500 million as it aims to engineer technologies that reduce livestock emissions; improve solar panel glass coatings; develop methods to measure soil carbon; make general software improvements; and improve battery efficiency.

It’s an announcement that emerges as a core pillar of the Morrison government’s “uniquely Australian”, 129-page plan to reach net zero by 2050. The plan suggests that these technologies could curb emissions by between 15% and 20%, while leaving high-emitting industries alone.

A further 30 per cent of forecast emission reductions have been chalked up to “global technology trends” and unspecified “further technology breakthroughs”.

Morrison said the government’s plan is “an Australian one” that focuses on technology instead of taxes to reach net zero by 2050, and that the fund is a core part of it.

“Australia can become a world leader in creating low emissions technology that is both affordable and scalable, helping get emissions down while creating jobs,” Morrison said.

“We are backing Australian business by creating an environment for their successful ideas to thrive in contrast to Labor’s approach to always wanting to tax success.”

Chris Bowen, Labor’s Shadow Minister for Climate Change, said he isn’t convinced that the fund will bring much, if any, new federal funding to the CEFC. Even if it did, he said, the fund shouldn’t be mistaken for material climate change policy.

“If this is genuinely new money, then we’ll look at it in that light and my position on carbon capture and storage remains the same as I said on Insiders on Sunday, I’m a pragmatist,” Bowen said.

“I think the government puts too much store in it — it’s not the answer to all our problems, it’s not an excuse to not reduce emissions,” he said.

Bowen said that until he and the Labor party have the opportunity to look over the policy proposal, it’s just “spin”.

“For example, two weeks ago, I said the government should be looking at funding asparagopsis, the seaweed which can reduce methane from cattle,” Bowen said.

“Barnaby Joyce raced into Parliament and said I didn’t know what I was talking about; what an outrageous and silly thing to say, the only way to reduce methane in agriculture is to shoot all the cows,” he said.

“Now they’re talking about funding asparagopsis through this fund. I mean, they just can’t be trusted. Their story changes every day.”

Does carbon capture even work?

The Morrison government has long celebrated the advancements being made in carbon capture and storage technology, though industry experts and scientists alike have grown increasingly sceptical.

Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, group boss at Fortescue Metals, called the technology a “failure”, after the Morrison government announced that it would move to award carbon credits to fossil fuel projects that adopt the technology.

Forrest told the Good Will Hunters podcast in October that these projects fail “19 out of 20” times, using his home state of Western Australia as an example.

“You know, in my own home state of Western Australia, we have some of the biggest gas developments in the world who’ve been granted permission to develop ion carbon sequestration,” Forrest said.

“And it failed. And that’s quite normal around the world. So to suddenly say, well, carbon sequestration, we’re going to wave a wand, it’s going to work reliably. Well, you know that, actually — if you’re a realist — is a bridge too far,” he said.

“It’s a good soundbite, but it doesn’t work in reality.”

Morrison’s attempt to revise the remit of the CEFC just hours after Australia’s global climate ranking fell four places to last on an index of 60 countries. The Australian Conservation Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Kelly O’Shanassy said it’s only fitting.

“The Clean Energy Finance Corporation must not be used to fund carbon capture and storage — technology that would allow the coal, oil and gas industries to extend the life of their climate-wrecking products,” O’Shanassy said.

“As the world meets in Glasgow to try to find a way forward on cutting emissions, Australia seems intent on stifling ambition, refusing to set new targets to cut emissions by 2030.

“To extend the life of fossil fuels would hold back the transition to clean energy and lock in more climate damage, worse heatwaves, more devastating bushfires and more unpredictable extreme weather events,” she said.

Others said the move should be viewed as one of the earliest pieces of Morrison’s climate “puzzle”, as he plays catch up with the rest of the world.

Pradeep Philip, head of Access Economics at Deloitte, told Business Insider Australia that Morrison has been forced to play a hand as the economic implications of standing still on climate have worsened dramatically in recent months.

“The investor and finance horses have bolted,” Philip said. “So the task for governments is not whether they should get this going, but how to accelerate the decarbonisation of the economy.”

“Because that is the best way for investment to flow for growth and for jobs to be created. The real question now is if the speed and scope of all of this is, if we’re too slow, if we’re not comprehensive enough, then the cost of transition rises,” he said.

Recent research released by Deloitte found that inaction on climate change could cost the Australian economy $3.4 trillion and 600,000 less jobs by 2070.

“But if you do act — and I mean, commit to net zero by 2050 — in concert with the rest of the world to keep temperature rises to around 1.5 degrees, the benefit to the Australian economy is not that loss, but instead a gain of $890 billion and about 200,000 jobs by 2070,” Philip said.

He said this announcement could be viewed as just a small, early step along the way.

“You’re seeing the state governments getting together, and you’re seeing the federal government, the [Morrison government’s] commitment to net zero, and now this billion dollar low emissions fund,” he said. “These are all signals of the puzzle now being solved.”