This Horrifying Robot Rolls Around On The Floor And Barely Looks Real

Via Vice, we learn that Norwegian engineer Kåre Halvorsen posted a video of his latest robotics project, and this thing is nuts.

Called the MorpHex MKII, it’s a six-legged walking robot that can morph its sectioned-off body into a sphere, then roll around on the ground. The previous generation, MKI, could only roll around in circles, but this one is capable of moving in straight lines, you know, for chasing you. It looks like the Sphero of your nightmares.

This is hardly the first creepy robotic creation to come from Halvorsen. Check out the full MKII video immediately below, then watch some demos of his other unsettling robots below that.

