Morphe has removed Shane Dawson's makeup range from its online store after he was accused of sexualizing Willow Smith as a minor and wearing blackface

Shane Dawson / YouTube Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson at their Conspiracy photoshoot.

Makeup brand Morphe has removed all of Shane Dawson’s collection from its website.

The collection, including the Conspiracy palette, Mini Controversy palette, and various lipsticks and lip glosses, which he made in collaboration with Jeffree Star, now do not show up if you search for Dawson’s name.

However, much of Jeffree Star’s own collection remains on the site.

Morphe has not yet publicly responded to the controversy or why Dawson’s products have been removed.

Shane Dawson’s makeup collection no longer appears on the Morphe website. The makeup brand worked closely with Dawson and Jeffree Star when they created the Conspiracy collection, but now seems to have removed all the products.

No results come up for “Shane Dawson,” “Shane Dawson x Jeffree Star,” or “Conspiracy.”

The purge comes just a few days after a Change.org petition was set up calling for brands to cut ties with Dawson and Jeffree Star for their “rampant racism.”

Morphe The Morphe website no longer shown Dawson’s products.

Companies and fellow influencers have been distancing themselves from Dawson since a flurry of clips from his own YouTube videos and social media posts have resurfaced in the last few days. They include old footage of him dressing up as Black people, using racial slurs, making sexualized jokes about minors, and other inappropriate behaviour.

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith both tweeted about an old video of Dawson pretending to masturbate over an 11-year-old Willow Smith.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” said Jaden Smith, while Pinkett Smith said she was “done with the excuses.”

Rapper Cupcakke, who collaborated with Dawson in the past,tweeted that she was going unfollow him.

“Shouldn’t be lusting over no child at all. It’s sick. It’s sick & its f—ing sick,” she said. “You have some growing to do like FR [for real].”

Shouldn't be lusting over no child at all . It's sick . It's sick & its fucking sick . You grown ass men are ridiculous . So I'm gone say this . Shane Dawson it was fun making videos with you but I choose to unfollow you & go my separate way .You have some growing to do like FR — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) June 27, 2020

Beauty influencer Kameron Lester also said he was cutting ties with both Dawson and Star after being “manipulated” and “used as a Black boy” by the YouTubers.

Target confirmed to Insider that it would no longer be selling Dawson’s books “I Hate Myselfie: A Collection of Essays by Shane Dawson” and “It Gets Worse: A Collection of Essays.”

“We’re committed to creating an experience in which all guests feel welcomed and respected,” a representative said. “We’re in the process of removing these books from our assortment.”

This is all a far-cry away from what was happening just a few months ago, when the launch of Dawson and Star’s Conspiracy palette crashed the Morphe and Beauty Bay platforms because so many people were trying to buy it at once. The YouTube superstars were doing meet-and-greets with thousands of screaming fans at Morphe stores, and the whole venture was allegedly going to earn Dawson $US10 million.

Until a few days ago, both Star and Dawson were happily plugging restocks of all their products on Instagram and Twitter.

Morphe has not yet publicly addressed the accusations about Dawson on social media or confirmed why his products have been removed. Insider has contacted the brand for comment.

