Huge Spike In Downloads Of "Moron Test" Show How Apple Crushed Android For Christmas

Here’s another data point to drive home the fact that Apple had a massive Christmas.Downloads of popular app The Moron Test soared in the Christmas week compared to a non-holiday week, outpacing growth in Android easily.



The paid iOS app was up 405% versus 14% for Android, while the free iOS app was up 339% versus 54% for Android.

On a non-holiday week, Android is driving more downloads overall, though it’s almost all the free version of the application.

DistinctDev, the company behind The Moron Test gave us the download numbers for its free and paid app on both Android and iOS. Moron Test is a pretty good app to use as a case study for looking at the two operating systems, since it’s successful on both platforms. (If you’ve never played, it’s just a simple quiz game that’s pretty addictive.)

Here’s our key takeaways based on the data:

Android, being the bigger platform now, has more downloads on a normal week.

Android users are not paying for apps. Even new users that got handsets for Christmas. (We wonder if part of the problem is that you can’t pay for apps on Android in a lot of countries.)

iOS had a much bigger spike in downloads for Christmas. We think this is because Apple’s devices are tied closely to apps. It seems likely that when someone gets an Apple device they dive right into the App Store.

Apple is aided by the iPad and iPod Touch. Another reason for the spike is (presumably) sales of the iPad and iPod Touch. Those are probably good Christmas presents, while new cell phones are less so.

