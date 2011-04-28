Morocco Blames Terrorists As Explosion Kills 14, Including Foreigners

Photo: AP Images

At least 14 people are dead and 20 injured after a huge explosion in Marrakesh.UPDATE: A suicide bomber is suspected in the explosion, an official tells the AFP.



A ministry statement blamed the explosion on a “criminal act,” according to MSNBC. The explosion occurred when gas canisters inside Argana Cafe caught fired, an official tells Al Jazeera.

Rescue workers were pulling casualties from the rubble in Djemaa el Fna, the main square and a tourist hotspot, according to witnesses.

