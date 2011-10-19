FOR SALE: Buy A Moroccan Palace In The Mountains For $28 Million

Photo: via Christie’s International Real Estate

A breathtaking traditional Moroccan palace in Marrakech at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, one of the North African Kingdom’s finest properties, has been listed for sale via an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate for about $28 million.

Boasting nearly 50,000 square feet of interior space, the magnificent interior has been designed and furnished with exceptional taste in the colloquial style with every possible luxury and refinement.There are four incredibly spacious bedrooms and four spa-style baths in the main part of the residence.

The exclusive grandeur of the charismatic architecture offers luxurious living spaces. Finished with exquisite craftsmanship, every detail has been done by hand with liberal use of precious marbles, mosaics and stone. Set amidst a magnificent garden with pools, flowing water, fountains and secret passages, it has been situated to guarantee absolute peace and tranquility to its owners.

Marrakech has long been a fashionable destination for stylish jet setters. The late Yves Saint-Laurent maintained a vacation house there and fellow French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier still does. Visit ChristiesRealEstate.com to see more.



This post originally appeared on JustLuxe.com.

