Moroccan Officials Confirm Death Of Al-Nahayan, Head Of Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund

Photo: The Guardian

Several days ago, we reported on a plane crash that involved Abu Dhabi royal family member and head of the sovereign wealth fund, Sheikh Ahmed bin Zayed al-Nahayan. He was reported missing after the crash despite the pilot being found alive.

CNBC has reported that Moroccan authorities have confirmed Al-Nahayan’s death. He was 39-years-old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.