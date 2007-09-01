Morningstar Boss Set To Buy Business 2.0

Morningstar chairman Joe Mansueto is the leading candidate to buy troubled Time Inc. tech mag Business 2.0, the NY Post’s Keith Kelly reports. Kelly says Business 2.0 will lose about $10 million this year, and ad pages were down 34% in the first half of the year.



So why would Mansueto want to buy a failing business print publication? Because he’s done it in the past: Two years ago he purchased Fast Company and Inc. from Gruner & Jahr. Mansueto may simply want the Time Inc. pub’s subscriber list, or he may be genuinely interested in trying to revive the mag–as he’s done to some extent with his other purchases. Kelly notes that in any case, any deal is still touch-and-go and that Time could end up simply shutting Business 2.0 down. NY Post.

