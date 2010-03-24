Today's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Stocks are up this morning this morning but healthcare is certainly not leading the pack this time around. Check out this morning’s biggest losers and gainers on the S&P 500:



Gainers:

Titanium Metals Corp (TIE): $15.83 / +6.24%

E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC): $1.58 / +4.64%

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF): $68.18 / +4.51%

Harman International Industries Inc (HAR): $47.37 / +3.75%

J.C. Penney Company Inc (JCP): $32.90 / +2.97%

Losers:

SunTrust Banks Inc (STI): $26.25 / -3.08%

American International Group Inc (AIG): $32.42 / -2.90%

Expedia Inc (EXPE): $22.82 / -2.69%

Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): $74.28 / -2.60%

Macy’s Inc (M): $21.49 / -2.32%

