Today's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Stocks are up this morning this morning but healthcare is certainly not leading the pack this time around. Check out this morning’s biggest losers and gainers on the S&P 500:
Gainers:
- Titanium Metals Corp (TIE): $15.83 / +6.24%
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC): $1.58 / +4.64%
- Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF): $68.18 / +4.51%
- Harman International Industries Inc (HAR): $47.37 / +3.75%
- J.C. Penney Company Inc (JCP): $32.90 / +2.97%
Losers:
- SunTrust Banks Inc (STI): $26.25 / -3.08%
- American International Group Inc (AIG): $32.42 / -2.90%
- Expedia Inc (EXPE): $22.82 / -2.69%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): $74.28 / -2.60%
- Macy’s Inc (M): $21.49 / -2.32%
