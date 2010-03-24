Today's Biggest Movers On The S&P 500

Vince Veneziani

Stocks are up this morning this morning but healthcare is certainly not leading the pack this time around. Check out this morning’s biggest losers and gainers on the S&P 500:

Gainers:

  • Titanium Metals Corp (TIE): $15.83 / +6.24%
  • E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC): $1.58 / +4.64%
  • Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF): $68.18 / +4.51%
  • Harman International Industries Inc (HAR): $47.37 / +3.75%
  • J.C. Penney Company Inc (JCP): $32.90 / +2.97%

Losers:

  • SunTrust Banks Inc (STI): $26.25 / -3.08%
  • American International Group Inc (AIG): $32.42 / -2.90%
  • Expedia Inc (EXPE): $22.82 / -2.69%
  • Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH): $74.28 / -2.60%
  • Macy’s Inc (M): $21.49 / -2.32%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.