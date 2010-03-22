MID-DAY UPDATE: Dem Leaders Say They Have The Votes, Signs Of A Deal With Abortion Foes, Odds Above 90%

Good morning. Today is the Super Bowl and Final Four of healthcare reform all rolled into one.
What transpires today could literally change the course of American history in a meaningful way, affecting matters fiscal, constitutional, and moral.
Democrats are putting on a brave face. They have no other choice. Appearing on ABC’s The Week, Democrat John Larson said: “We have the votes, as we speak!”
But as of last night, Nancy Pelosi was still trying to broker an emergency agreement with anti-abortion Democrats, according to POLITICO. One possibility is for the legislation to pass as-is, with plans for some kind of executive order from Obama limiting abortion funding.
UPDATE:
- It sounds very much like a deal will be reached with the Anti-abortion democrats (TheHill)
- On Meet The Press, Republicans and Democrats stated different opinions on whether the votes were there or not.
- Wavering Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur says she’s a YES vote. (AP)
- And now the contract on InTrade is above 90% for the first time in its history.
Lots more to come throughout the day…
