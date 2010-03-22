MID-DAY UPDATE: Dem Leaders Say They Have The Votes, Signs Of A Deal With Abortion Foes, Odds Above 90%

Joe Weisenthal

Good morning. Today is the Super Bowl and Final Four of healthcare reform all rolled into one.

What transpires today could literally change the course of American history in a meaningful way, affecting matters fiscal, constitutional, and moral.

Democrats are putting on a brave face. They have no other choice. Appearing on ABC’s The Week, Democrat John Larson said: “We have the votes, as we speak!”

But as of last night, Nancy Pelosi was still trying to broker an emergency agreement with anti-abortion Democrats, according to POLITICO. One possibility is for the legislation to pass as-is, with plans for some kind of executive order from Obama limiting abortion funding.

UPDATE:

  • It sounds very much like a deal will be reached with the Anti-abortion democrats (TheHill)
  • On Meet The Press, Republicans and Democrats stated different opinions on whether the votes were there or not.
  • Wavering Ohio Democrat Marcy Kaptur says she’s a YES vote. (AP)
  • And now the contract on InTrade is above 90% for the first time in its history.

 

Lots more to come throughout the day…

