Morning Show Hosts Are In A Heated Halloween Costume Battle

Every Halloween, the morning shows battle to have the best-costumed cast.

This year, the “Today Show” went with a “Saturday Night Live” sketch theme.

Even the control room got in the SNL spirit! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/hSTIGgyqvT

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014

Rival “Good Morning America” mixed things up a bit more.

Robin Robers went as Elsa from “Frozen.”

With all of these Elsa’s, SOMEONE has to want to build a snowman, right?! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/x6UPc6nLzM

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014

Lara Spencer was baby Prince George.

George Stephanopoulos transformed into George Clooney, complete with new bride, Amal Alamuddin.

The real Tim Tebow made an appearance as Maverick from “Top Gun.”

BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE! @TimTebow is here as Maverick from Top Gun! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/PWVtO3mcU0

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014

And Robin Roberts and Terry Crews channeled Beyoncé and Jay Z for their second costumes of the morning.

Rachael Ray did an Egyptian-themed Halloween show, dressing as Cleopatra with her husband John Cusimano as Marc Antony.

Over on “The View,” Rosie O’Donnell came out as Edward Scissorhands.

Co-host Nicole Wallace went as Effie Trinket from “The Hunger Games.”

“Live! With Kelly and Michael” took inspiration from Taylor Swift’s new video.

And there is still plenty more to come yet this morning! Stay tuned….

