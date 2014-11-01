Morning Show Hosts Are In A Heated Halloween Costume Battle

Every Halloween, the morning shows battle to have the best-costumed cast.
This year, the “Today Show” went with a “Saturday Night Live” sketch theme.
.@MLauer is…Pat! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/5g95k39BQ1
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
.@NMoralesNBC is… Mary Katherine Gallagher! #HalloweenTODAY #superstar pic.twitter.com/qnQm7iwaNr
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
.@KathieLGifford & @HodaKotb are…Wayne’s World! #HalloweenTODAY #schwing pic.twitter.com/SyeF8Dvl7U
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
.@WillieGeist & @TamronHall are….The Spartan cheerleaders! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/yMq5Rm1ZlT
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
.@AlRoker & @LesterHoltNBC are…The Blues Brothers! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/kvB7iKeLAF
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
Nobody rocks the mum jeans like @JennaBushHager @SavannahGuthrie & @meredithvieira! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/SrPhVxGrB2
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
Even the control room got in the SNL spirit! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/hSTIGgyqvT
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
Can every day be Halloween?! #HalloweenTODAY pic.twitter.com/40Qi78EXAH
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 31, 2014
Rival “Good Morning America” mixed things up a bit more.
Robin Robers went as Elsa from “Frozen.”
Elsa and Olaf! @RobinRoberts helping make things FROZEN on @GMA! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/AEN9Yt9S7U
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014
With all of these Elsa’s, SOMEONE has to want to build a snowman, right?! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/x6UPc6nLzM
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014
Lara Spencer was baby Prince George.
What a happy Prince George! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/2T5Kv8jdHS
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014
George Stephanopoulos transformed into George Clooney, complete with new bride, Amal Alamuddin.
The real Tim Tebow made an appearance as Maverick from “Top Gun.”
BUT WAIT THERE IS MORE! @TimTebow is here as Maverick from Top Gun! #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/PWVtO3mcU0
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014
And Robin Roberts and Terry Crews channeled Beyoncé and Jay Z for their second costumes of the morning.
On The Run Tour … the @GMA version. @RobinRoberts and @terrycrews showed us @Beyonce and Jay Z. #HalloweenOnGMA pic.twitter.com/OJL0gZvNpN
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 31, 2014
Rachael Ray did an Egyptian-themed Halloween show, dressing as Cleopatra with her husband John Cusimano as Marc Antony.
Over on “The View,” Rosie O’Donnell came out as Edward Scissorhands.
Chop! Chop! It’s @Rosie as Edward Scissorhands! #EnchantedView pic.twitter.com/ZsmuPtkrPR
— The View (@theviewtv) October 31, 2014
Co-host Nicole Wallace went as Effie Trinket from “The Hunger Games.”
OMG – How much does @NicolleDWallace look like Effie Trinket!? #EnchantedView pic.twitter.com/lIlCX7lIQy
— The View (@theviewtv) October 31, 2014
“Live! With Kelly and Michael” took inspiration from Taylor Swift’s new video.
For #LIVEhalloween #KellyandMichael & some celebs #ShakeitOff like @TyalorSwift. WATCH: http://t.co/GmrSkrF08o pic.twitter.com/wLQ0SN7laP
— LIVEKellyandMichael (@KellyandMichael) October 31, 2014
