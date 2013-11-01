The Outrageous Halloween Costumes Morning Show Hosts Are Wearing, Featuring Matt Lauer As Pamela Anderson

If you caught a morning show on television today, you likely saw some truly bizarre things. The networks were in an intense battle for Halloween ratings, and the competition gave rise to some truly weird and scary stuff. Let’s take a look at some highlights.

Here is the Today show’s Matt Lauer making his entrance as Pamela Anderson on “Baywatch”:

The Today show hosts dressed as their favourite classic television characters. Al Roker played a mean Mr. T.:

Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan went through a bunch of disguises on Kelly & Michael, but their take on the ubiquitous Miley and Robin Thicke costume stood out:

The Good Morning America crew included Josh Elliott as Ron Burgundy from “Anchorman,” Robin Roberts as Olivia Pope from “Scandal,” Sam Champion as King Joffrey of “Game of Thrones,” Lara Spencer as another Miley, and George Stephanopoulos as an astronaut from “Gravity”:

New York’s Fox 5 program, Good Day New York, featured a terrifying role reversal between Greg Kelly and Rosanna Scotto:

And on the cable news front, the FOX & Friends crew reinvented itself as the cast of A&E’s “Duck Dynasty”:

