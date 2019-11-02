'The Morning Show' director revealed she had to pass on HBO's 'Watchmen' because she'd already committed to Apple

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP ‘The Leftovers’ creators Tom Perotta (left) and Damon Lindelof (right) with Mimi Leder (middle).

Apple’s “The Morning Show” director Mimi Leder was a producer and director on HBO’s “The Leftovers,” which was cocreated by Damon Lindelof.

Leder told Business Insider that Lindelof approached her about potentially directing and producing his new HBO series, “Watchmen,” but she had to pass.

She was occupied with her movie “On the Basis of Sex” and was already attached to “The Morning Show,” which debuted on Apple TV Plus on Friday.

She said she hoped to reunite with Lindelof in the future.

Apple TV Plus’ “The Morning Show” is director and executive producer Mimi Leder’s first television series since HBO’s “The Leftovers” ended in 2017. Leder produced the series and directed multiple episodes, including the finale.

“The Leftovers” cocreator, Damon Lindelof, has also returned to television this year with HBO’s “Watchmen.”

Leder told Business Insider that Lindelof approached her about potentially directing the pilot and producing “Watchmen” with him, but she had to pass. She said that she was tied up with post-production on her movie “On the Basis of Sex,” the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic that she directed which hit theatres last year, and she was already attached to “The Morning Show.”

“He did approach me, but unfortunately I wasn’t available,” Leder said. “What a great show [‘The Leftovers’] was and what a great partnership and experience I’ve had with Damon Lindelof, one of the great, great writers and producers of all time.”

Nicole Kassell, who also directed episodes of “The Leftovers,” directed the “Watchmen” pilot and is an executive producer on the series.

“‘Watchmen’ definitely interested me,” Leder said. “But I love what Nicole Kassell did, so bravo. Unfortunately I didn’t get a chance to do it but it turned out great and I’m super happy for them. It’s such a cool show with such a great look.”

She added: “I’m really happy for Damon and I hope one day we can reunite. I miss ‘The Leftovers.’ I love working with him and I can’t wait until we get the chance to do it again.”

But she’s happy with “The Morning Show,” which premiered Friday on Apple TV Plus, and said that she’s returning to the series for season two.

“It’s been a great creative experience making ‘The Morning Show’ and that makes it all worthwhile,” she said.

