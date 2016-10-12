The best morning ritual to adopt if you want to be a more productive person

Pool/Getty Images Everyone needs a game plan.

Sure, a lot of super-successful people are early risers, but you don’t have to get up in the wee hours of the morning to have a productive day.

You just have to have a great morning routine.

And if there’s one daily ritual it should definitely include, it’s this: writing out a plan for the day.

This should always include the short-term goals you want to achieve throughout the day.

In an article for Ellevate and Forbes, Ashley Feinstein Gerstley, founder and CEO at The Fiscal Femme, cited a Dominican University study which found that people who write down their goals tend to be more productive and accomplish more than those who don’t.

Similarly, in an article for Business Insider, Chad Halvorson writes: “People who are successful have a strong habit of writing down every goal they set, along with the date it was achieved. This gives them a record they can use to encourage themselves, while also making the goal seem more concrete.”

So take a few minutes each morning to sit down, think about what you want to accomplish and in what order, and write up a plan for tackling the day.

It will only take a few minutes, but the payoff can be huge. Just the simple act of writing up your plan will make you be more focused and attuned to your goals throughout the remainder of the day.

