One common trait of successful people is that they get up really early. Apple CEO Tim Cook is up and about at 5 am, Virgin founder Richard Branson wakes up with the sunrise. Watch the video below to learn some strategies about how wake up early and get a lot done in the morning. Produced by Justin Gmoser

