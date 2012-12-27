Oil Spikes After Headlines About New Mideast Terror Arrests

Matthew Boesler

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures just made a big move higher, right at 9 AM. It’s now trading up 2.6 per cent on the day:

Oil surge December 26

Photo: Thinkorswim

News just broke of a foiled terrorist plot in the Middle East:

It’s unclear whether the two are related, but the timing lines up.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

moneygame-us oil