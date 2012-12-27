Oil Spikes After Headlines About New Mideast Terror Arrests

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures just made a big move higher, right at 9 AM. It’s now trading up 2.6 per cent on the day:



Photo: Thinkorswim

News just broke of a foiled terrorist plot in the Middle East:

UAE arrests terrorist cell of Emirati and Saudi Arabian citizens preparing to carry out attacks, state news agency WAM says – @reuters — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) December 26, 2012

It’s unclear whether the two are related, but the timing lines up.

