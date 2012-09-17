Here's What's Happening In The Middle Of The Chaotic Protests On Wall Street

Photo: Twitter, @mollycrabapple

The march on the New York Stock Exchange is in full swing and protestors saying as many as 50 people have been arrested so far, though we do not have official confirmation of that number.Wall Street itself is blocked off by checkpoints, and an ID is required to get through police barricades.



One protester, Molly Crabapple, tweeted the picture on the right before being arrested with a number of other demonstrators. She is still tweeting from inside the police van where she is being held.

Demonstrators were also arrested after entering the lobby of the JP Morgan building, according to a tweet from CNBC’s John Carney. Check out the picture of the arrests on

Photo: Twitter: @carney

your left.Both sides — the police and the protesters — are basically using the same tactics they used last fall.

The police have a large force they’re using to corral protesters and arrests groups of them at a time.

The protesters are splitting up and taking different routes around the area to the NYSE. Once the police break up a group at say, Broadway and Bowling Green, the protesters just scatter for a bit and then go back again.

Here’s a tweet from Jenna Pope, a protester surveying all the action.

Blocking intersection at Broadway and bowling green. Cops drive through with mopeds, and then we take it again. #s17

— Jenna Pope (@BatmanWI) September 17, 2012

Pope also tweeted that the protesters have their own ways of stopping arrests.

Police corralled protesters in the intersection at morris and broadway. We chanted “let them go”, and they released them. #s17 — Jenna Pope (@BatmanWI) September 17, 2012

This demonstration is scheduled to end at 11:00 AM when protesters will regroup at Battery Park. Until then, we won’t have an official estimate of how many were arrested.

